LA GRANDE — That Kyle Knudtson is on top of a wrestling list at Eastern Oregon University is a feat on its own.
But the speed in which the Crook County High School graduate ascended that list — career pins — is particularly stunning.
“Eligibility wise, he is only a sophomore,” EOU men’s head wrestling coach Dustyn Azure said. “He is getting that in a year and a half.”
Azure noted that Knudtson only competed in four matches his first year on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and currently is wrestling in just his second full season.
And in that short time, Knudtson, who wrestles at 184 pounds, is already making an impact beyond just pinning his opponents. He is coming off a year where he was a conference champion, a national semifinalist and an all-American.
“He’s a great asset to the team, a great leader, fitting into the role nicely,” Azure said. “If he continues on this path we can definitely see our first national champion out of him. We got some work to do, but we’re excited to get after it and work with him.”
In fact, Knudtson is wrestling this season with a mindset that the national championship is his to win. It’s not an attitude of cockiness, but one of confidence in his ability to reach that goal.
“Individually, I’m fourth right now as far as rankings go,” he said. “I haven't been able to prove that I am better than the three people ahead of me, but in my head I believe wholeheartedly I am the national champion. That is what I’m going toward.”
Last year, on his way to a fourth-place finish at nationals, he set the school’s single-season record for wins by fall with 22.
Collecting pins is nothing new for Knudtson. In fact, at Crook County, where he was a three-time state finalist and won the 182-pound title in 5A in 2019, he said he set the record for falls in a season three years in a row, breaking the mark as a sophomore, then duplicating that record-breaking performance as both a junior and a senior.
“To be able to do that at my college, too, it’s just a super cool feeling to have,” he said.
Knudtson noted that in college, collecting wins by fall is much more challenging with every wrestler he comes across being a talent.
“It’s a lot harder to get a pin in the college setting,” he said.
Yet he has found a way to continue his run of success. He had 23 wins by fall entering this season, and with two pins in two separate duals on Dec. 16, he tied, then broke, the previous EOU record of 31 career pins. He now sits at 11 pins this season — and 34 for his career — after collecting two more wins by fall during the Reno Tournament of Champions Dec. 18.
He has reached this point with what he calls a more unorthodox style on the mat, one where he is more aggressive in scenarios than the typical wrestler might be.
“The only thing that comes to mind when I think of trying to describe how I wrestle, there are certain situations in a match where people do one thing — they might zig where I might zag,” he said.
He does well in scramble situations, and even likes to create them. He can be in an advantageous situation, and instead initiate a scramble — which may temporarily put him in a disadvantage — in an attempt to get into a better pin position.
“Sometimes I end up back on top and winning. That’s why I say it’s unorthodox,” he said. “I do crazy stuff like rolling across my back when you shouldn’t.”
While the method has been effective, Knudtson has been working with the coaching staff to hone his skills to be an even more solid wrestler without the risk-taking.
Azure, though, doesn’t want to strip away what has made Knudtson a success.
“We need to harness it a little bit, but we don’t want to take away from that,” he said.
Knudtson is a key piece to a Mountaineers program that has slowly built itself into a nationally known entity. EOU has been ranked in the top 10 the entire season, and was 10th when the most recent NAIA coaches poll came out Dec. 29. Azure said Knudtson fits the program mold of a strong wrestler and a “good person.”
“He definitely embodied that. He’s a winner. He’s competitive,” Azure said. “He doesn’t just compete on the mat. His GPA is high. We’re definitely starting to fill a squad up with those guys.”
Knudtson considers himself lucky to be a part of the team at Eastern, and feels the program is trending upward. And he is doing all he can to push that trend forward.
“As a team I think we’re in a very good spot. We got people coming back from injury that are going to be huge, some lowerclassmen making a huge impact on our lineup,” he said. “I think we’re in a very good position to make some noise this year, and I’m excited for it.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.