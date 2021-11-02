SPOKANE, Wash. — Not many NAIA coaches have faced an early-career challenge quite like Chris Kemp did this weekend.
The interim head coach of the Eastern Oregon men’s basketball team led the Mountaineers up to The Kennel to face off with top-ranked Gonzaga in an exhibition on Sunday, Oct. 31. While several injuries put a damper on the afternoon, Kemp and the Mountaineers walked away with a major learning experience.
“We had a lot of positives,” Kemp said. “Everyone continued to play hard and stayed bought in. We’re going to try to draw from the positives and figure it out from there.”
In Kemp’s first year as a collegiate head coach, the matchup with 2021 NCAA runner-up Gonzaga served as a major learning curve. Some of the NCAA’s best coaches have trouble performing in front of the massive home-court advantage of The Kennel, but Kemp was able to keep his group disciplined and competitive.
The large deficit in the 115-62 loss was to be expected, but the Mountaineers flashed some major positives in the loss. Facing a substantial skill differential against the top-ranked NCAA team, Kemp’s roster held its own. The team’s forwards and centers played respectably against some of the toughest players in the country, while several guards found their rhythm offensively in the exhibition.
“The biggest thing was just trying to get a good shot every possession,” Kemp said. “I felt like we did that well and really battled.”
Kemp is not the type of coach to yell and scream or get animated on the sideline, and his calm demeanor was echoed in the team’s performance in front of a packed stadium. The Zags jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but Eastern had periods of success on both sides of the ball.
“I think about 10 minutes in we just got settled in and realized that it’s just basketball, which we told them from the start,” Kemp said. “I think we did pretty good with that.”
Kemp will face a major bout of adversity, as senior Max McCullough left the exhibition with a leg injury just five minutes into the game. Redshirt-freshman guard Paul Pennington, the team’s fourth highest scorer last season, also left the game with an arm injury.
Not only does McCullough lead the way offensively, but he is the glue on and off the court that holds the team together from a leadership standpoint. While his presence will still be felt from the bench this season, Kemp will be looking for other Mountaineers to step up.
“A big thing as a coach is how you respond to adversity,” Kemp said. “I think I’ve done that in my own life, but now we’re going to have to get that to translate to the basketball sense.”
McCullough was a major staple coming into Kemp’s debut season as a head coach, and now the coach will be on the lookout for who will fill the gap.
“It’s a next-man-up mentality. We didn’t think it was going to be like this but it is what it is,” Kemp said. “Sometimes that’s what life gives you, so we have to find the next man up. I think that’s what we’ll try to build on from today.”
While the exhibition was a major learning experience for both coach and players alike, the injuries are an unexpected turn of events for a first-year coach. With a full season still ahead for the Mountaineers, Kemp will be looking to use the experience against Gonzaga to better the team.
“We still think we have enough to be a really good team,” Kemp said. “We can still surprise some people, which will be our goal moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.