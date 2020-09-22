LA GRANDE — A former all-American from Eastern Oregon University died last week from colon cancer.
Kimmy (Moore) Cloud, who competed for the Mountaineers’ track and field team from 2009-12 and ran cross-country in 2011, died Sept. 14. She was 30 years old.
“Probably the best way to describe her is a cheerfully stubborn competitor (and) hard worker,” EOU head track coach Ben Welch said. “Usually stubborn brings up bad images, but not with her. She was very determined.”
Moore was a two-time NAIA all-American and earned both distinctions her senior year in 2012. She finished fifth in the nation in the pentathlon during the indoor track season and later placed fourth in the heptathlon during the outdoor season. At the time, her score of 3,413 points in the pentathlon was a program record, and she graduated with the then-second-highest total in the heptathlon with 4,705 points.
“You don’t see very many 5-foot-2 athletes tearing people up,” Welch said. “Just a lot of drive. It was deeply rooted in her faith and her entire being.”
When she graduated, Moore also was in the top 10 at the school in the outdoor 400- and 800-meter runs, the long jump, the 100- and 400-meter hurdles — she held the program record in the 400 hurdles for three years with a time of 1:01.69, and was a Cascade Collegiate Conference champion in the event — and was part of several top-10 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. Indoors, she reached the top 10 at EOU in the 200, 400 and 800, the 60 hurdles, the 4x400 relay and the long jump by the time she graduated.
Welch added Moore was “widely respected by her peers, both the men and women, and the other coaches in the conference. The way she was as an athlete was the way she was as a human being. She went after things with a zest. Didn’t matter what it was.”
She is survived by her husband of seven years, Dustin Cloud — also a former EOU track athlete — and two children.
“You never want to see anyone that young with a family pass,” Welch said. “That’s hard.”
