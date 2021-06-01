GULF SHORES, Alabama — The Eastern Oregon University men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded the 2021 season at the NAIA track and field championships with four athletes earning All-American status, including Maggie Ledbetter earning the honor in two events.
Ledbetter earned her first All-American honors in the shot put on Thursday, May 27. The sophomore threw a distance of 45 feet, 2-1/4 inches, a personal best, on her third throw to finish in eighth place.
The junior from Cove was back in action May 28 to compete in the discus. On her second attempt, Ledbetter secured a top-eight finish with a toss of 145-6, earning her second All-American nod.
TJ Davis also earned All-American status for the Mounties in the decathlon, while Moses McAninch and Karianne Zollman each earned the honor in the javelin throw.
McAninch and Zollman were the first two of the quartet to garner All-American status as both finished sixth in the javelin. McAninch hit a mark of 199-1 on his third throw of the event. His mark is also a personal best and now the third best mark in EOU history for the outdoor season.
Zollman picked her sixth place finish with a mark of 141-4. She earned a top-eight finish by hitting her mark on the first throw of the competition. Her mark is a personal best and is the third best mark in program history.
In the decathlon, Davis finished in the top 10 of each event and had a pair of top-five finishes over the two-day span. His best finish was in the 110-meter high hurdles, where he won the race with a time of 14.94 seconds.
For the three-day meet, the Mountaineers finished with five points on the men’s side to tie for 59th overall. On the women’s side, Eastern scored six points and tied for 41st overall.
