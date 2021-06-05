LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University track and field thrower Maggie Ledbetter took the title in two events at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Outdoor Championships, but that wasn’t the end of her success this season.
In a difficult year for all student-athletes due to COVID-19, Ledbetter concluded her season with national honors in two events. The Cove native who was a three-time state champion at Cove High School scored eighth in the shot put (45 feet, 2-1/4 inches) and finished seventh in discus (145-6) to be named All-American in both events.
Ledbetter qualified and competed in all three throwing events at nationals, with hammer throw being the first event of the weekend. She placed 21st in the event.
“I was just trying to use hammer to get my kinks out for shot and discus,” Ledbetter said. “For shot put I knew I had to (throw a) personal record to make finals but I really wanted to get All-American.”
Shot put presented a bigger challenge as Ledbetter faced a difficult field of competitors from across the country.
Ledbetter started off with a 44 feet, 3/4 inch throw and scratched on her second throw. It was on her third attempt that she scored high enough to place in the top eight and earn All-American honors.
Ledbetter’s 45 feet, 2-1/4 inch toss sets her at second all time in the EOU outdoor track record book behind only April Haney, who set the overall record in 2001. However, Ledbetter holds the indoor track record with a mark of 47-5.
NAIA COVID-19 eligibility rules allow her to compete in college for two more years. Ledbetter has her eyes set on passing Haney’s mark and becoming the all-time top women’s shot put thrower at Eastern.
“I’m hoping to get the outdoor shot record, which I’m really close to,” Ledbetter said. “I want to break the 50-foot mark in shot put.”
It was in the discus throw where Ledbetter doubled down and brought home her second All-American finish at Nationals.
“Discus I really wanted,” Ledbetter said. “Two years ago I struggled and let the competition get to me, so I was coming back really wanting to do well.”
Ledbetter competed at the 2019 NAIA Outdoor Nationals her freshman year, but the national competition was canceled last season due to COVID-19. She placed 15th overall at the 2019 Nationals in her only qualified event of the competition.
On her first throw of the 2021 event, Ledbetter scored a 127-1, a mark well below her personal bests. It was on her second attempt that Ledbetter launched a 145-6 throw that put her in seventh place and qualified her for All-American status.
“With discus it was surreal. I’ve wanted it so bad,” Ledbetter said. “EOU has never had a discus All-American, so that was a goal of mine to break that chain and be the first one.”
Ledbetter has potential to finish her career as one of the most accomplished throwers in EOU women’s track and field history. With two All-American finishes in the 2021 outdoor season under her belt, the ceiling is high for her future.
“Going for a national title would be amazing,” she said.
With sports back on a more regular schedule regarding COVID-19, Ledbetter and the Mountaineers will have a full offseason without interruptions to prepare for next season. The upcoming indoor season is slated to start in December and will culminate in March 2022 with the NAIA Indoor Championships, where Ledbetter will look to bring home even more All-American honors.
