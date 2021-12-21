Sailor Liefke (22) drives toward the basket on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, against an Oregon Tech defender at Klamath Falls. Liefke earned Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s basketball player of the week on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
LA GRANDE — After a strong performance last weekend, a Mountaineers women’s hoops standout took home conference honors.
Eastern Oregon University’s Sailor Liefke earned Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s basketball player of the week on Monday, Dec. 20. The junior averaged 15.5 points over two contests and led the Mountaineers to wins over Walla Walla and previously undefeated LC State.
Liefke was pivotal in the win over LC State on Dec. 17, totaling 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes of action. The game came down to the wire, but a 3-pointer by Adyson Harris with seven seconds left tipped the game in favor of the Mountaineers.
The win brought Eastern level to 6-6 on the year, while handing LC State its first loss of the year after a 9-0 start.
On Dec. 18, Liefke had another strong performance as the Mountaineers cruised to a win over Walla Walla and improved to 7-6. Liefke scored 15 points in just 19 minutes and hit four three-pointers. On the weekend, she shot just over 40% from the field.
Eastern is riding a three-game winning streak and will look to keep the momentum going during a weekend road trip on New Year’s Eve. The Mountaineers face Corban at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and play Bushnell at 3 p.m. on Jan. 1.
