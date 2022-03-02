Taylor Stricklin makes a layup at Quinn Coliseum at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The EOU women’s basketball team beat visiting Oregon Institute of Technology 79-75. EOU now is in first place and was the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s Under Armour Team of the Week for Jan. 17-23.{div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div} {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
LA GRANDE — Two pillars of the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team finished up the conference postseason with top honors.
Senior Taylor Stricklin and junior Sailor Liefke were both named first-team all Cascade Collegiate Conference in the conference’s postseason awards announcement on Tuesday, March 1.
The duo have been anchors at Eastern this season, but the accomplishment is not a first-time occurrence. Both Stricklin and Liefke were first-team selections in Eastern’s 2021 spring season.
Liefke led Eastern in scoring this year, putting up 15.6 points per contest. She shot 41.7% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range off 180 attempts. The junior guard also led the way in assists with 100 on the season.
Stricklin was a steady scoring option for the Mountaineers, while also leading the team with 8.3 rebounds per game. The senior guard averaged 13.4 points per game and also dished out 64 assists.
Through conference postseason play, the Mountaineers finished with a 22-10 record overall and 18-4 in conference play. Eastern was a stout 11-1 at home during the season. Despite a strong finish to the season, the Mountaineers saw their postseason run come to an end at the hands of Southern Oregon on Feb. 25. The Raiders topped the Mountaineers 65-58.
The two first-team nominations marked the 29th all-conference selection for the program under head coach Anji Weissenfluh in 22 years of coaching.
After the loss to Southern Oregon, the Mountaineers will await the possibility of an at-large bid to the NAIA national tournament. The 64-team field is set to be announced at 4 p.m. on March 3.
