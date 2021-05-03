THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Prep baseball

Union/Cove lost at home to Stanfield/Echo, 14-2.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

College baseball

EOU defeated Lewis-Clark in La Grande, 12-10.

College softball

EOU lost to Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls in a doubleheader, 2-1 and 5-1.

College men’s basketball

EOU lost to Pacific U at La Grande, 100-89.

College women’s basketball

EOU defeated Pacific U at La Grande, 77-56.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Prep baseball

La Grande defeated Baker/Powder Valley on the road in a double-header, 15-0 and 24-3.

Wallowa Valley defeated Grant Union/Prairie City at home in two games, 14-4 and 6-3.

Prep softball

Wallowa Valley split two games at home with Echo/Stanfield, losing 6-5 in the first game and winning 10-0 in the second.

College baseball

EOU lost two games to Lewis-Clark in La Grande, 19-5 and 11-4.

College softball

EOU lost back-to-back games to Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls, 5-0 and 9-1.

College men’s basketball

EOU defeated Pacific University at La Grande, 106-87.

College women’s basketball

EOU defeated Pacific University at La Grande, 107-84.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

College baseball

EOU lost its final game of the season to Lewis-Clark in La Grande, 17-2.

