THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Prep baseball
Union/Cove lost at home to Stanfield/Echo, 14-2.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
College baseball
EOU defeated Lewis-Clark in La Grande, 12-10.
College softball
EOU lost to Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls in a doubleheader, 2-1 and 5-1.
College men’s basketball
EOU lost to Pacific U at La Grande, 100-89.
College women’s basketball
EOU defeated Pacific U at La Grande, 77-56.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Prep baseball
La Grande defeated Baker/Powder Valley on the road in a double-header, 15-0 and 24-3.
Wallowa Valley defeated Grant Union/Prairie City at home in two games, 14-4 and 6-3.
Prep softball
Wallowa Valley split two games at home with Echo/Stanfield, losing 6-5 in the first game and winning 10-0 in the second.
College baseball
EOU lost two games to Lewis-Clark in La Grande, 19-5 and 11-4.
College softball
EOU lost back-to-back games to Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls, 5-0 and 9-1.
College men’s basketball
EOU defeated Pacific University at La Grande, 106-87.
College women’s basketball
EOU defeated Pacific University at La Grande, 107-84.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
College baseball
EOU lost its final game of the season to Lewis-Clark in La Grande, 17-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.