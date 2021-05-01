SATURDAY, MAY 1
Prep baseball
La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
Grant Union/Prairie City at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m.
Prep softball
Vale at La Grande, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield at Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, 12 p.m., 2 p.m.
College baseball
Lewis-Clark at EOU, 12 p.m., 3 p.m.
College softball
EOU at Oregon Tech, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Pacific at EOU, 1 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Pacific at EOU, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
College baseball
Lewis-Clark at EOU, 11 a.m.
MONDAY, MAY 3
Prep boys tennis
Nyssa at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Prep girls tennis
Nyssa at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Baker/Powder Valley and La Grande at Ontario (times TBD)
TUESDAY, MAY 4
Prep baseball
Weston-McEwen at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 2 p.m.
Baker/Powder Valley at Ontario, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Ontario at Baker/Powder Valley, 3 p.m.
