SATURDAY, MAY 1

Prep baseball

La Grande at Baker/Powder Valley, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

Grant Union/Prairie City at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m.

Prep softball

Vale at La Grande, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

Echo/Stanfield at Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, 12 p.m., 2 p.m.

College baseball

Lewis-Clark at EOU, 12 p.m., 3 p.m.

College softball

EOU at Oregon Tech, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Pacific at EOU, 1 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Pacific at EOU, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

College baseball

Lewis-Clark at EOU, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, MAY 3

Prep boys tennis

Nyssa at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Prep girls tennis

Nyssa at La Grande, 4 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Baker/Powder Valley and La Grande at Ontario (times TBD)

TUESDAY, MAY 4

Prep baseball

Weston-McEwen at Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 2 p.m.

Baker/Powder Valley at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Ontario at Baker/Powder Valley, 3 p.m.

