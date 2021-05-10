TUESDAY, MAY 11

Prep baseball

Ontario at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Prep softball

La Grande at Ontario, 2 p.m.

Wallowa Valley at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

Prep baseball

Wallowa Valley at Baker/Powder Valley, 6 p.m.

Prep softball

Grant Union/Prairie City at Baker/Powder Valley, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Prep boys tennis

La Grande at Four Rivers Dual in Ontario, 3 p.m.

College track & field

CCC Track & Field Championships, La Grande, 11 a.m.

