TUESDAY, MAY 11
Prep baseball
Ontario at La Grande, 3 p.m.
Prep softball
La Grande at Ontario, 2 p.m.
Wallowa Valley at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
Prep baseball
Wallowa Valley at Baker/Powder Valley, 6 p.m.
Prep softball
Grant Union/Prairie City at Baker/Powder Valley, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
Prep boys tennis
La Grande at Four Rivers Dual in Ontario, 3 p.m.
College track & field
CCC Track & Field Championships, La Grande, 11 a.m.
