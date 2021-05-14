SATURDAY, MAY 15
Prep baseball
Baker/Powder Valley at Nyssa, 10 a.m.
Union/Cove at McLoughlin, 11 a.m.
Burns vs. Wallowa Valley at Baker City, 2 p.m.
La Grande JV vs. Crook County at Pendleton, 1 p.m.
La Grande JV at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Baker/Powder Valley at Nyssa, 10 a.m.
Union/Cove at Umatilla, 11:30 a.m.
Wallowa Valley vs. Burns at Baker City, 12 p.m.
Prep track and field
La Grande at the Ontario Greater Oregon League Invitational, Ontario.
College track & field
EOU at CCC Outdoor Championships, La Grande.
MONDAY, MAY 17
Prep baseball
La Grande at District Playoff in The Dalles, time and opponent TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.