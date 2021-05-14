SATURDAY, MAY 15

Prep baseball

Baker/Powder Valley at Nyssa, 10 a.m.

Union/Cove at McLoughlin, 11 a.m.

Burns vs. Wallowa Valley at Baker City, 2 p.m.

La Grande JV vs. Crook County at Pendleton, 1 p.m.

La Grande JV at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Baker/Powder Valley at Nyssa, 10 a.m.

Union/Cove at Umatilla, 11:30 a.m.

Wallowa Valley vs. Burns at Baker City, 12 p.m.

Prep track and field

La Grande at the Ontario Greater Oregon League Invitational, Ontario.

College track & field

EOU at CCC Outdoor Championships, La Grande.

MONDAY, MAY 17

Prep baseball

La Grande at District Playoff in The Dalles, time and opponent TBD

