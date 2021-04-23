SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Prep baseball
Weston-McEwen at Union/Cove, 11 a.m.
Weston-McEwen at Union/Cove 12:30 p.m.
La Grande vs Redmond (Bob White Field, Pendleton), 4:30 p.m.
College softball
Providence (Montana) at EOU, 11 a.m.
College baseball
Oregon Tech at EOU, 12 p.m.
Oregon Tech at EOU, 3 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Corban at EOU, 3 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Corban at EOU, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
College baseball
Oregon Tech at EOU, 11 a.m.
Oregon Tech at EOU, 2 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Prep baseball
La Grande at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Wallowa Valley at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.
Nyssa at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.
Prep softball
Wallowa Valley at Grant Union/Prairie City, 1 p.m.
Wallowa Valley at Grant Union/Prairie City, 3 p.m.
College track and field
EOU at Idaho Invitational, Moscow, Idaho
