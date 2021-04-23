SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Prep baseball

Weston-McEwen at Union/Cove, 11 a.m.

Weston-McEwen at Union/Cove 12:30 p.m.

La Grande vs Redmond (Bob White Field, Pendleton), 4:30 p.m.

College softball

Providence (Montana) at EOU, 11 a.m.

College baseball

Oregon Tech at EOU, 12 p.m.

Oregon Tech at EOU, 3 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Corban at EOU, 3 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Corban at EOU, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

College baseball

Oregon Tech at EOU, 11 a.m.

Oregon Tech at EOU, 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Prep baseball

La Grande at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Wallowa Valley at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.

Nyssa at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Prep softball

Wallowa Valley at Grant Union/Prairie City, 1 p.m.

Wallowa Valley at Grant Union/Prairie City, 3 p.m.

College track and field

EOU at Idaho Invitational, Moscow, Idaho

