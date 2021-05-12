THURSDAY, MAY 13

Prep baseball

La Grande vs. Crook County in Pendleton, 1 p.m.

La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Prep boys tennis

La Grande at Four Rivers Dual in Ontario, 3 p.m.

College track & field

Cascade Collegiate Conference Track & Field Championships, La Grande, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Prep baseball

Baker/Powder Valley at Nyssa, 10 a.m.

Union/Cove at McLoughlin, 11 a.m.

Burns at Wallowa Valley, 2 p.m.

La Grande at Pendleton, 4 p.m.

Prep softball

Baker/Powder Valley at Nyssa, 10 a.m.

Union/Cove at Umatilla, 11:30 a.m.

Wallowa Valley at Burns, 12 p.m.

College track & field

Cascade Collegiate Conference Track & Field Championships, La Grande, 11 a.m.

