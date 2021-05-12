THURSDAY, MAY 13
Prep baseball
La Grande vs. Crook County in Pendleton, 1 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
Prep boys tennis
La Grande at Four Rivers Dual in Ontario, 3 p.m.
College track & field
Cascade Collegiate Conference Track & Field Championships, La Grande, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Prep baseball
Baker/Powder Valley at Nyssa, 10 a.m.
Union/Cove at McLoughlin, 11 a.m.
Burns at Wallowa Valley, 2 p.m.
La Grande at Pendleton, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
Baker/Powder Valley at Nyssa, 10 a.m.
Union/Cove at Umatilla, 11:30 a.m.
Wallowa Valley at Burns, 12 p.m.
College track & field
Cascade Collegiate Conference Track & Field Championships, La Grande, 11 a.m.
