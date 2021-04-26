TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Prep baseball
La Grande at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.
Wallowa Valley at Union/Cove, 4p.m.
Nyssa at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.
Prep softball
Wallowa Valley at Grant Union/Prairie City, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
College soccer
EOU vs. Spring Arbor U (Michigan) at Foley, Alabama, 2 p.m. (Round 1 of national championship)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
Prep softball
Ontario at La Grande, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Prep baseball
La Grande at Ontario, 1 p.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Union/Cove 4 p.m.
Prep boys golf
Wallowa at Hepper/Ione, TBD
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Prep boys tennis
Vale at La Grande, 4 p.m.
College track and field
EOU at Buc Scoring Invitational, Spokane, Washington
Women’s college basketball
Pacific at EOU, 5:30 p.m.
College baseball
Lewis-Clark at EOU, 3 p.m.
College softball
EOU at Oregon Tech, 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Pacific at EOU, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.