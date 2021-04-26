TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Prep baseball

La Grande at McLoughlin, 4 p.m.

Wallowa Valley at Union/Cove, 4p.m.

Nyssa at Baker/Powder Valley, 5 p.m.

Prep softball

Wallowa Valley at Grant Union/Prairie City, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

College soccer

EOU vs. Spring Arbor U (Michigan) at Foley, Alabama, 2 p.m. (Round 1 of national championship)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

Prep softball

Ontario at La Grande, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Prep baseball

La Grande at Ontario, 1 p.m.

Stanfield/Echo at Union/Cove 4 p.m.

Prep boys golf

Wallowa at Hepper/Ione, TBD

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Prep boys tennis

Vale at La Grande, 4 p.m.

College track and field

EOU at Buc Scoring Invitational, Spokane, Washington

Women’s college basketball

Pacific at EOU, 5:30 p.m.

College baseball

Lewis-Clark at EOU, 3 p.m.

College softball

EOU at Oregon Tech, 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Pacific at EOU, 7:30 p.m.

