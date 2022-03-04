LA GRANDE — Two newcomers to Eastern Oregon University made quite an impression in their first seasons with the Mountaineers.
After strong showings this year, Phillip Malatare and Xavier Lovelace both earned Cascade Collegiate Conference recognition. Malatare was named newcomer of the year and earned a spot on the first-team, while Lovelace garnered honorable mention.
Malatare, a junior, joined Eastern after two previous seasons at North Idaho College. The guard showed flashes early in the season and stepped up after teammate Max McCullough suffered a season-ending injury early in the year.
Malatare led the team with 19.2 points per game, a mark that was good for second in the Cascade Collegiate Conference this season. He dished out 3.3 assists per game, which ranked him 10th in the conference.
The guard did more than just score and pass this season, grabbing 5.9 rebounds per game to finish 13th in the conference. Malatare also recorded 1.4 steals per game, which ranked him eighth among Cascade Collegiate Conference players.
Malatare scored in double figures 24 times this season, becoming the main option on offense for the Mountaineers. The guard hit arguably his biggest shot of the year at home against the College of Idaho on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Malatare’s game winner in overtime secured the upset against the ranked Yotes and snapped a 10-game losing streak against the College of Idaho.
Another transfer who blossomed in his first year at Eastern, Lovelace joined the Mountaineers after transferring from Tacoma Community College, where he played in eight games.
The sophomore forward averaged 13 points per game this season, which was good for 14th in the conference. He also hauled in 8.3 rebounds per game, ranking him fourth among Cascade Collegiate Conference players.
The sophomore led the Mountaineers with a 52.4% field goal percentage, which ranked him 12th in the conference. Lovelace regularly combined for solid scoring and rebounding performances, tallying five double-doubles on the year.
Led by first-year interim head coach Chris Kemp, Eastern tallied an 18-13 record overall while going 12-10 in conference play. The Mountaineers entered the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament as the No. 6 seed, but ultimately fell in the first round of the tournament. Lewis-Clark State earned a narrow victory, defeating Eastern 58-57.
The Mountaineers currently have just two seniors on this year’s roster and are set to potentially return a large group next season.
