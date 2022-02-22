The Mountaineers’ Phillip Malatare (0) drives to the basket in Eastern Oregon’s 67-61 win over Montana Western at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Malatare scored 15 points in the team’s home opener.
The Mountaineers’ Phillip Malatare (0) drives to the basket in Eastern Oregon’s 67-61 win over Montana Western at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Malatare scored 15 points in the team’s home opener.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team ended the regular season on top, in terms of victories and individual achievements.
After leading the Mountaineers to a 2-0 road trip, point guard Phillip Malatare was named Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s basketball player of the week on Monday, Feb. 21.
Malatare recorded a double-double in the team’s victories over Multnomah (80-77) and Warner Pacific (73-71) this past weekend. The junior averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds per contest, while dishing out six total assists. Malatare shot 52.8% from the field during the two-game winning streak.
This is Malatare’s third time earning conference player of the week honors this season after transferring into the program in the offseason.
Malatare played a big role in Eastern finishing off the regular season on a high note. The Mountaineers have won four straight games heading into the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament.
Throughout the regular season, Malatare posted 19 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.