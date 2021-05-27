LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s Max McCullough was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s 2020-21 Academic All-America NAIA first team on Tuesday, May 25.
For EOU’s all-time leading scorer, this is his second straight season on the Academic All-America team. McCullough was named to the second team in 2019-20.
“I’m kind of a perfectionist as a person, so I always strive to get the highest grade possible in my classes,” McCullough said in an interview for a feature article by The Observer.
McCullough, a fifth-year senior, has already graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and management. According to McCullough, he is now in graduate school studying for a master’s in business administration.
The Post Falls, Idaho, native maintains a career average of 18.4 points per game and is the only player in EOU history to eclipse 2,000 career points.
Taylor Stricklin of the Eastern women’s team was awarded CoSIDA All-District team along with McCullough on May 10. Stricklin is majoring in health and human performance while starting in 46 games throughout her career at EOU.
