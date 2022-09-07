LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s cross-country team enters 2022 with depth, experience and some fresh faces.
Back for the Mountaineers, ranked 13th in the nation to start the season, are all but two of the athletes who were on the team a year ago, including six of the seven runners — and the top four — who competed at last fall’s NAIA National Championship meet, placing 20th overall.
Add to that a large infusion of new athletes to the squad, including five freshmen and a transfer student, and EOU head coach Ben Welch has a group of 15 runners he is “pretty pumped” about.
“The guys group is very focused (and) had a great summer,” he said. “Best summer of training top to bottom of any group I have ever had.”
That’s saying something considering the level of talent Welch, who is starting his 32nd year at Eastern, has had over the years.
“I’ve had groups where a handful in the top had a better summer,” he noted. “From top to bottom I’ve never had a group, let alone 15, who have done this well.”
Among the leading returners for EOU is Travis Running, a two-time All-American who last fall finished 13th in the nation. He is bouncing back from an injury sustained in the spring, but Welch said he “expect(s) him to be a strong force. He’s providing excellent leadership.”
Welch noted Running has commented that although he was the top runner on the team a year ago, that may not be the case this fall.
“Travis isn’t 100% sure he’s going to be the No. 1 guy on the team,” the coach said.
Two who could contend for that spot are Justin Ash and Cristian Mendoza. The returning sophomores placed 121st and 145th, respectively, at nationals.
“Those two are a pair of diamonds. We’re just working on polishing them,” Welch said. “They’re good. That’s just the easiest way to put it. They’re dedicated. They’re tough.”
Jonathan Wind, Hunter Nichols and Bennett Welch, all upperclassmen, round out the nationals returners.
Those athletes alone have the potential on paper to keep EOU in the top 20 at nationals, especially considering injury and shoe issues likely kept Eastern from placing higher last fall, Welch said, but the Mountaineers also have returners Chris Llanos, Robie Swanson and Winston Telford — who redshirted a year ago — who will be looking to challenge for the top seven.
Among the newcomers, Ben Welch is looking forward to seeing what Caleb Brown from Pine Eagle can bring. The freshman already posted a solid time in the team’s preseason time trial, coming in sixth. Welch also said Thomas Ogden and Skyler Perkins had strong time trial efforts.
Given the talent, Welch is keeping the door open for any athlete to be in the mix to run at the conference championships in November.
“We can run 10 at conference, and on any given day it’ll be interesting to see who can be in that mix. They all want a piece of that top 10,” he said. “Top seven (for nationals), it’ll be interesting. I don’t want to predict on who they are (going to be). Most of them have a pretty legit shot.”
Eastern hasn’t placed in the top 10 at nationals since taking seventh in 2017, but cracking into that upper echelon of national teams is the Mountaineers’ goal, and the team’s rough finish from a year ago is part of its motivation.
“Realistically they were somewhere in the 12 to 15 range (last year) if those guys run where they are at all season,” Welch said. “They have some goals that are higher than that, and they have a sour taste in their mouth. They’d like to be back in the top 10.”
EOU, which placed fifth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference last fall, will get an early look at its conference opposition Friday, Sept. 9, in the CCC Preview, which is being run in Talent.
Eastern hosts its annual home invitational a week later on Sept. 16, which this year is at La Grande Country Club. The Mountaineers only have two other races between their home meet and the CCC Championships back in Talent on Nov. 4.
