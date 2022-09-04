LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon men's soccer team went into its Saturday, Sept. 3, contest looking to build off its first win of the season.

After more than a week off, the Mounties came out a little slow but were eventually able to get it going and ultimately took a 2-1 victory over Linfield University at Community Stadium in La Grande.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.