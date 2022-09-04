LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon men's soccer team went into its Saturday, Sept. 3, contest looking to build off its first win of the season.
After more than a week off, the Mounties came out a little slow but were eventually able to get it going and ultimately took a 2-1 victory over Linfield University at Community Stadium in La Grande.
In the first half, the Mounties struggled to get anything going and saw themselves down 1-0 after an 18th minute goal by the Wildcats. After the goal, the Mounties settled back into a groove not allowing another goal for the rest of night. Eastern had multiple good looks on goal in the first half but were not able to find the back of the net.
As the second half started, the Mounties came out firing and were finally rewarded when Nathan Wright was able to find the back of the net in the 61st minute for a 1-all tie. This jolt was all the Mounties needed as they were rewarded again in the 69th minute when Edgar Perez was able to find the back of the net on a spectacular assist from Daniel Kropf for the game-winning goal.
Eastern Oregon will look to continue its winning ways as it returns to action on Sept. 5 against the University of Jamestown at 1:30 p.m. at Community Stadium
