SPOKANE, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team is only five games into its 2021 season, but it has already faced its toughest challenge of the year. For most of the players on the team, this weekend’s matchup may have been the best opponents they will ever play in their careers.
The Mountaineers traveled to Spokane, Washington, for an exhibition against the top-ranked NCAA team in the country, Gonzaga, on Sunday, Oct. 31. Fans at The Kennel packed the stadium as the Bulldogs came away with a 115-62 victory. While the learning experience was substantial for the Eastern players and coaches, a handful of injuries sustained during the game cast a dark shadow over the trip north.
“We’re overall pretty happy with how our guys went out and fought,” head coach Chris Kemp said. “We’re going to have to regroup and see where we’re at after today, but it was still a great experience for the guys. It’s something that they’ll remember forever.”
The AP No. 1 team in the country opened up its season in front of a packed house, just one season removed from coming a game shy of an NCAA championship. The stakes in this exhibition might not have been as high, but the intensity in the stadium was immense.
Eastern held its own throughout the game, despite the heavy skill differential. The Zags maintained a 52-27 lead at halftime that extended in the second half when Eastern had to dig deep into its rotation due to injuries.
Injuries deal massive blow
Just five minutes into the exhibition, Eastern’s all-time leading scorer Max McCullough went down with an injury. McCullough fell to the ground awkwardly on a floater from the right wing, immediately grimacing with pain. Eastern has not released an official update on McCullough. McCullough watched the rest of the game from the sideline with a leg brace and crutches.
“We’re reeling from that as a group, but we’re going to try to recover and pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and keep working,” Kemp said. “This isn’t what we hoped to get out of this. I would have been happy to get beat 100-0 if we could stay healthy.”
McCullough is coming off a season in which he averaged 21.2 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and 5.8 assists per game. The sixth-year senior is the centerpiece of the team and will be a massive loss if the injury holds him out for any length of time. The loss of McCullough is a major negative in what otherwise was a positive learning experience for Eastern.
On top of McCullough’s injury, redshirt-freshman guard Paul Pennington left the game with an arm injury. He was the team’s fourth highest scoring guard last year. Phillip Malatare sat out the second half with a minor injury as well, forcing the Mountaineers to rely on freshmen Ryne Andreason and Damarius Brown to carry the bulk of the ball handling. In addition, Preston Chandler received stitches above his eye after a blow to the face.
“We had everything ahead of us, but now we have to regroup and see where we’re at,” Kemp said.
Bigs battle tough with nation’s elite
Headlining the Zags’ starting lineup is a pair of dominant big men who are going to be a mismatch for just about every NCAA team Gonzaga faces this year. With that being said, Eastern’s rotation of bigs held its own against consensus NCAA All-American Drew Timme and potential No. 1 draft pick Chet Holmgren.
It was Holmgren’s first time suiting up for Gonzaga in a competitive matchup. The 7-foot freshman is the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with the Bulldogs and has drawn the eyes of NBA scouts since his early high school days.
The trio of Ismael Valdez, Xavier Lovelace and Justin Jeske spent most of the game guarding Timme and Holmgren. Despite Timme’s reputation, the Mountaineers held him to a 1-5 start from the field and were able to create uncomfortable looks in the paint. He got going in the second half and finished with 10 points and five rebounds.
“There were a lot of positives. We played with heart and rebounded with them,” Lovelace said. “We’re going to be a very good team. There were some positives there, for sure.”
The Mountaineers set the tone physically early on, with Valdez even being called for a flagrant foul on Holmgren. Much to the dismay of the student section at The Kennel, Eastern made the Zags earn their points in the paint.
“We wanted to be really physical, but we also wanted to be safe since it’s an exhibition game,” Lovelace said. ‘We tried to find a balance there and still play really hard.”
Holmgren found his groove in the second half, showing off a versatile skill set. He finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
The Zags held a 52-39 rebounding advantage, but Kemp was impressed with that number considering the team was facing two of the best centers in all of college basketball.
“I thought we really held our own and we even got them to miss some chippy shots,” he said. “We just battled and made them earn it from the line.”
N’tula flashes outside shooting
While the Zags have an arsenal of quality talent at every position, the matchup with Eastern served as the first game without its star point guard Jalen Suggs. Along with sharpshooter Corey Kispert, Suggs was selected in the first round of last year’s NBA draft. The Zags will be looking for their current group of guards to step up this year.
EOU junior guard Manny N’tula took advantage of the transition, finding his rhythm from outside the arc. The transfer from Colorado State Pueblo shot 5-7 from the field and 3-5 from long range, finishing the day with a team-high 15 points.
The key for N’tula was to not overthink the scenario and stick to what he knows.
“It’s definitely crazy playing in front of that many fans, but at the end of the day it’s just basketball,” he said. “We just tried to settle down and be as confident as we could.”
With the injuries to Eastern’s guards, N’tula was able to step up and generate offense in the backcourt for the Mountaineers. As question marks linger from a health standpoint for Eastern, N’tula could be crucial to Eastern’s offense for the remainder of the year.
“He got it rolling, and we always knew he could shoot it, so we’re just trying to keep building his confidence,” Kemp said.
Learning experience
For the Mountaineers, the experience at The Kennel is a game that the players will never forget and a learning experience to take into the remainder of the year.
“I think just to be battle-tested and playing in front of that many fans in this environment is a plus,” N’tula said. “We won’t play any teams that talented in our league, so it’s good to get that experience.”
The injuries mark an obvious blow to the experience, but Kemp emphasized that staying positive has to be the key moving forward.
“We felt like we had some real depth coming into this game, but now that’s going to be tested and we’re going to have to see where we’re at,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.