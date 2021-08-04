LA GRANDE — The expectations for the Eastern Oregon University football team are being noticed at the national level.
The Mountaineers, who last week were selected as the preseason favorite to win the Frontier Conference, were the highest-ranked member of the Frontier in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll, coming in at 18th when the poll came out Monday, Aug. 2. Eastern has 143 points in the poll.
EOU, which finished the 2020 season at 21st in the poll and had a 3-1 record, jumped College of Idaho for the highest spot in the conference. The Coyotes are at 19th in the preseason poll, and are the only other Frontier team in the top 25, though Montana Western and Carroll College are both just outside the top 25.
According to NAIA archives, it’s the highest ranking for Eastern since Oct. 22, 2018, when the Mountaineers were also ranked 18th in the coaches’ poll.
The highest preseason ranking for EOU all-time was when they were seventh to open the 2017 season. The top poll position ever for Eastern Oregon is fourth, which they reached at the end of the 2016 season and also held in the 2016-17 postseason poll. EOU has been in the top 25 in six straight polls.
Defending champion Lindsey Wilson is the preseason No. 1 team with 418 points and all 18 first-place votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.