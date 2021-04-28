FOLEY, Ala. — No. 16 Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer saw its season draw to a close on Tuesday afternoon, April 27. The Mountaineers fell in the first round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships to No. 7 Spring Arbor University, 3-2, inside the Foley Sports Tourism Complex. With the loss, EOU bows out of the national tournament with a final record of 8-2-3.
Despite trailing 3-1 late in the first period and through the majority of the second, according to EOU Athletics, the Mountaineers battled all 90 minutes and forced pressure the whole match. The difference maker in the win for the Cougars was netting all three goals in the first 45 minutes.
EOU held Spring Arbor scoreless in the second.
Cailin Koupal scored the Mountaineer’s lone goal of the first half as the senior played a long pass from Kana Mateaki to get into the penalty area. Koupal then made a move to the right to get into the penalty area and beat the goalkeeper and tie the game at 1-1.
The Mountaineers then surrendered back-to-back goals within three minutes of each other. The Cougars retook the lead in the 35th minute as Madison Marshall netted her second goal of the half, and three minutes later Spring Arbor went up 3-1.
The pressure on offense helped the Mountaineers create opportunities to score, but it was not until late in the game they were able to find the back of the net.
A foul by Spring Arbor in the 89th minute inside the penalty area set up the penalty kick for Kayla Storm, who nailed the shot into the bottom right corner of the net just past the goalkeeper’s reach to bring the score to its final of 3-2.
