CALDWELL, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University Baseball team ended its 14-year hiatus Thursday afternoon, Feb. 11, as it played a nonconference doubleheader against longtime rival College of Idaho.
The two teams played a pair of nine inning contests in Caldwell, Idaho, with the Yotes winning the first game 13-9 and the second 5-1.
The first match featured a total of 28 hits, according to the press release from EOU, with College of Idaho having the edge at 17-11. While the Yotes had five errors, the Mountaineers still fell.
Game two was a defensive battle for the first half of the contest, according to EOU, with just 13 total hits. The Yotes had the edge 8-5, but committed four errors to EOU’s one.
Mountaineers stat leaders:
• Brooks Dyer and Easton Watterson both went 2-4 to lead the offense.
• Carsten Manderbach scored one run while hitting 1-4.
• Tristan Fergus had the lone RBI for Eastern.
• Jacob Farnsworth suffered the loss (0-1) in a relief effort. He worked three complete innings and fanned three batters.
• Nick Jennings pitched six strikeouts in three innings while allowing just two hits.
