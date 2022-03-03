WICHITA, Kan. — The Mountaineers are riding high off a stellar showing at the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament, but the team’s end goal is still in sight.
The Eastern Oregon University men’s wrestling program came in as underdogs, but shocked the conference by taking home the championship. The team is now gearing up to send six wrestlers to the NAIA National Championships in Wichita, Kansas on March 4.
“We have to step on the mat and perform, it’s not just going to be given to us,” head coach Dustyn Azure said. “They’re a great group that understands that we have to compete hard. It’s a dog fight.”
The Mountaineers scored 130.5 points in the conference championships to take first overall, despite coming in ranked below several other opponents. Eastern saw one conference champion in Kyle Knudtson at 184, while five other wrestlers earned national qualifications for their performances.
According to Azure, the Mountaineers have faced their fair share of adversity this season. From COVID-19 cancellations to injuries and illnesses, the conference championships marked the first time that Eastern had its full squad competing at one competition.
“It was a great accomplishment for these guys to get out there and wrestle to their ability,” Azure said. “These guys have overcome a lot of adversity the last couple years and have done a great job of trying to get better every day.”
Now that Eastern is at full strength, the focus has shifted to finding success at the national level. The Mountaineers head into the tournament ranked No. 16 in the latest NAIA poll, with four wrestlers ranked individually.
Sophomore Zach Mauras is set to make a run at the 133-pound division after placing sixth at the conference championship. All five of the wrestlers above Mauras in the conference are ranked nationally.
“That is a solid weight class and he can definitely get in there and surprise some people,” Azure said.
Freshman Jaxon Morlan will continue a quality first season at the collegiate ranks, competing at the 141-pound division. According to Azure, Morlan struggled with injuries throughout the year and was limited in how many matches he could compete in during the regular season. His second-place finish at the conference tournament is a promising sign of things to come for the freshman wrestler.
Senior Keegan Mulhill, an anchor on and off the mat for Eastern, is set to make a final run at the 174-pound weight class. Mulhill enters the tournament as one of the more accomplished wrestlers the program has seen and will look to end his career on top as an All-American.
“Heading into the national tournament, we’re going to look toward him as a leader,” Azure said. “We’re looking for him to come away with some more hardware.”
Eastern’s lone conference champion, Knudtson, enters the national championships as the No. 3 ranked wrestler in the country at 184 pounds. The sophomore went undefeated in his division in the conference tournament to take top marks. Azure and the Mountaineers are confident that Knudtson will be a contender heading into the national championships.
“He’s got a good shot at making a run,” Azure said.
Sophomore Jay Smith was one of the biggest improvements of the season for Eastern, going winless in his freshman year. Smith compiled a 23-6 record this season and finished second place in the 197-pound division at the conference tournament.
“He’s coming in and definitely looking to make some noise at this national tournament,” Azure said. “He’ll be a bit of a sneaker, an underdog not very well known. He’s been flying under the radar all year.”
Eastern’s final wrestler heading to Kansas is heavyweight Noel Orozco. The senior has been a dominant wrestler all season for the Mountaineers, but ultimately came up short and finished as the runner-up at the conference tournament. Orozco was defeated by University of Providence’s Kc Buday, a wrestler that Orozco defeated twice during the regular season. Azure noted that facing the same competition multiple times in the same season can be a difficult challenge.
“Beating somebody you see three times in a year is really tough to do, they say that third time is always the toughest,” he said. “I don’t see that happening again. I think he’s going to come in ready to battle hard.”
Eastern’s six wrestlers heading to the national championships tied a record for most athletes sent to the final site since the program’s reinstatement in 2016. Azure and the Mountaineers are hoping to achieve success at the team stage, while shooting for each wrestler to place in their weight class.
“At the start of the year, your goal is always to be national champs,” Azure said. “If these guys all compete well and get six guys on the podium, I think we can realistically come home with a trophy.”
The wrestling action is set to begin on March 4 at the Hartman Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The competition will extend through March 5, when a champion will be named at the conclusion of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.