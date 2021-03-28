BILLINGS, Mont. — Eastern Oregon University football improved to 2-0 on the season with a comeback to defeat Rocky Mountain College in overtime.
EOU Athletics reported the Mountaineers trailed 30-16 late in the fourth quarter before scoring 14 straight points to force the overtime, then sealed the win with a touchdown to win 36-33 over the Battlin' Bears.
As a team, the Mountaineers (2-0, 2-0 Frontier) racked up 452 yards of total offense to edge out the Battlin' Bears (0-3, 0-3 Frontier), which finished with 423. EOU quarterback Kai Quinn guided the offense finishing with 341 yards of total offense and had five total touchdowns.
Rocky Mountain scored first with a 47-yard field goal in the opening quarter. EOU responded, tying the game up at 3-all when Zachary Cahill hit a 42-yard field goal with 3:40 to play in the first.
The Battlin' Bears retook the lead early in the second with a 37-yard field goal, going up 6-3
Quinn scored the first of his five touchdowns with a 31-yard pass to Tanner Zenke to cap a seven-play 59-yard drive. But the point after was no good, leaving Eastern with a 9-6 lead. He scored his second touchdown with 5:13 on the clock in the first half to put EOU ahead 16-6.
Rocky Mountain tacked on a third field goal just before the first half ended to bring the score to 16-9.
But in the second half, the Battlin' Bears scored three straight touchdowns, putting the team up 30-16 with less than 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
EOU responded when Quinn connected again with Zenke for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 4:11 to play in the game. The point after was good, edging the Mountaineers closer, 30-23.
The defense made a pivotal stop and Quinn hit Quinn hit Zenke for a third touchdown with 1 second left on the clock. The point after was good, tying the score 30-30 and sending the game into overtime.
The Battlin' Bears got the ball first and were able to kick a 27-yard field goal. Quinn delivered for EOU as he rushed in for a six-yard touchdown to complete the comeback and seal the win at 36-33.
Head Coach Tim Camp has now reached 73 career wins. Eastern returns home this upcoming weekend for the final home game of the regular season to take on College of Idaho. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. inside Community Stadium.
