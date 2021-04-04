LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University football suffered its first loss of the spring season Saturday, April 3, as the Mountaineers dropped a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter at home and lost 49-38 to the College of Idaho Coyotes.
No. 20 ranked EOU falls to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in Frontier Conference play while the Yotes, No. 6, improve to 3-0, extend their regular-season win streak to 20 and are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the Frontier Conference.
The score was 7-0 for the Yotes at the end of the first quarter. But the second quarter became a scoring bonanza, with the two teams combining for 42 points.
EOU's first score came early in the second quarter when running back John Lesser caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Kai Quinn to cap a nine-play, 80 yard drive and tie the score at 7.
The Mountaineers' last score of the half came after linebacker Zak Donato intercepted the Yotes late in the second quarter to get the ball back at the C of I 21-yard line. A pass interference call against the Yotes helped EOU get down to the two-yard line, and running back Jordan Eggers punched it in for the touchdown, cutting the score to 28-21 before halftime.
The two teams managed just 10 points total in the third quarter, with EOU going up 31-28.
While the Mountaineers managed to outgain the Yotes in total yards, 398-350, EOU lost back-to-back fumbles in the fourth quarter, leading College of Idaho to score two touchdowns and seal the win 49-38.
Quinn totaled 296 yards of offense and scored three touchdowns, including one receiving. He was 21-34 through the air for 206 yards. He rushed for 90 yards on 18 carries. Donato led the defense with 12 total tackles, including seven solo, and he had one interception.
EOU's 38 points is the most in a game this season, aAccording to EOU Athletics. The team has scored 30-plus in each of the last two games.
EOU will close out regular season play Saturday, April 10, when the team heads back to Montana to face the Montana State-Northern Lights. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.
