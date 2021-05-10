ASHLAND — Eastern Oregon University Softball lost 4-0 to the College of Idaho on Saturday, May 8, in Ashland in the elimination game of the 2021 Cascade Collegiate Conference Softball Championships.
The Mountaineers lost to Corban University in the championships opener on Friday, May 7, according to EOU Athletics. The Mountaineers were the No. 5 seed and fell 2-1 to No. 4 seed Corban, dropping into the elimination round, where College of Idaho took an early lead.
The Mountaineers managed just two hits in the loss, while the Coyotes (36-15) tacked on four runs on eight hits. The Yotes did have two errors in the win, while Eastern committed just one in seven innings.
The Yotes managed to score all four runs in the second and third innings. The Mountaineers did not post a hit in the contest until the sixth and seventh innings.
A bunt single got a runner on for the Yotes that led to their first run. A single that went up the middle allowed the runner to come in, giving College of Idaho a 1-0 lead going into the third.
The Coyotes in the bottom of the third inning tacked on three runs from three hits. The Mountaineers looked to threaten and avoid the shutout, but College of Idaho kept EOU’s bats at bay to hold on for the 4-0 win.
EOU closed out the 2021 season dropping each of its last six contests and ended with a record of 16-32.
