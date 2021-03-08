PARK CITY, Kan. — The Eastern Oregon University men’s wrestling brought home hardware from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Wrestling National Championships. Two Mountaineers earned All-American status at the meet March 5-6, in Park City, Kansas, and the team scored 24 points to place 18th.
Keegan Mulhill at 174 pounds and Noel Orozco at 285 pounds made their ways to the podium, according to the report from EOU. Mulhill placed sixth in his class with a 5-3 record and scored 14 points for Eastern. Orozco finished seventh, going 4-2 and scoring 8.5 points for the team. For both wrestlers, this was their first career All-American honors.
Mulhill pinned his first opponent, Don Doyle of Texas Wesleyan, in 2:07. Mulhill was on the flip side of a pin in his next match to go to 1-1. He won his next three matches by decisions to make it into day two and guarantee All-American status.
His first decision was a 10-0 shutout, and his second was a 16-2 win. Mulhill’s last match of the day was the closest as he held off Jarod Swank of the University of Cumberlands in a 2-1 decision.
He was 4-1 on day two and in the consolation bracket and was 1-2 on the final day of action. He dropped a close 5-4 decision to Isaiah Luellen of Baker University to finish sixth.
Orozco went 3-1 on day one and managed to battle to the quarterfinals before being knocked into the consolation bracket.
He started the day winning a tiebreaker by a final of 2-1. He carried that momentum into the second match with a 5-0 shutout decision. His lone loss came in the quarterfinals as he dropped a 6-0 decision to Aaron Johnson of the University of Cumberlands.
Orozco stayed in contention for All-American honors, closing the day as he pinned Benito Hernandez of Ottawa University in 57 seconds.
Orozco’s final day of action saw him finish 1-1. He fell in the first match, giving up a 5-1 decision to Joshua Isaac of Missouri Valley College. In the seventh-place match, Orozco battled from start to finish in a tough 4-3 decision victory over Maleek Caton of Williams Baptist University.
Lucian Fasulo (125 pounds), Kyle Knudtson (184), and Marco Retano (197) also competed on Eastern’s team in the championships. Knudtson and Retnao went 1-2 while Fasulo was 0-2. Knudtson’s one win was a 5-4 decision over Cameron Young-Legget of Ottawa, while Retano’s win was an 11-9 sudden victory over Steven Elwell of Missouri Valley College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.