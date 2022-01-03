LA GRANDE — The 2021 calendar year has drawn to a close and with it comes a new set of NAIA Women's Wrestling Coaches' Top-20 poll and Eastern Oregon University enters 2022 still ranked inside the top-20.
The Mountaineers check in at No. 16, one spot lower than their previous ranking of No. 15. Along with remaining in the top 20, Eastern also has eight wrestlers individually ranked. Earning national recognition for EOU is Stephanie Blankenship at 109 pounds (17th), Macy Higa at 123 pounds (13th), Morgan Shines at 130 pounds (9th), Kaylee Moore at 136 pounds (17th), Erin Redford at 143 pounds (5th), Dempsi Talkington at 155 pounds (6th), Tenley Swope at 155 pounds (19th), and Olivia Robinson at 170 pounds (5th).
Eastern last competed back in early December at the Patriot Duals hosted by University of the Cumberlands. The Mountaineers went 4-3 over a two-day span to help improve the team's dual record to 4-4.
Out of the Cascade Collegiate Conference, five teams are ranked, led by Southern Oregon at No. 3. Next up is Menlo College (Calif.) at No. 6, followed by Providence at No. 13. EOU sits 16th, with Corban rounding out the group at No. 18. Simpson (Calif.) is in the receiving votes category.
EOU will be back in action on Jan. 14 and 15. The team will take on Grays Harbor College on Jan. 14 and then will compete at the Oregon Wrestling Classic on Jan. 15.
