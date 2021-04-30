SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Eastern Oregon University volleyball’s season came to a close Thursday afternoon, April 29, in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Volleyball Championship quarterfinals in Sioux City, Iowa. The No. 8 Mountaineers fell in three straight sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-21) to the No. 1 University of Jamestown Jimmies. EOU finishes the season with a 19-2 record.
Eastern punched its ticket to bracket play on Wednesday, taking down Central Methodist University in straight sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-12) before facing off with Jamestown.
The Jimmies (30-1) hit .29 and held the Mountaineers’ hitting to .19 en route to Thursday’s sweep, according to a report from EOU Athletics. Eastern finished with 46 kills, however, just one behind Jamestown, which also had a 5-3 edge in blocks and put up three service aces, while the Mountaineers had none.
Both teams posted double-figure kills in each set, but the Jimmies were able to hit over .300 in two of the three sets, compared to just one by the Mountaineers. In the opening frame, the two squads combined for 31 kills. EOU hit .343 in the opener, while Jamestown hit .375 to start 1-0.
EOU led 12-9 in the first set, but the Jimmies battled back and tied the match at 15-all and 16-all. Jamestown created enough separation down the stretch to secure the 25-22 win.
The Mountaineers in the second set took a 5-2 lead and managed to go up 10-4. But Jamestown’s offense went on a 6-1 run to grab its first lead of the frame at 15-13.
EOU trailed 17-14 before a Sade Williams kill and two Jamestown errors knotted the score at 17-17. The Jimmies went on a 4-0 run against the Mountaineers to jump ahead 21-17 before walking away with the 25-20 win.
The third set was similar in its start to the first, as the two squads traded points in the early onset. EOU tied the game 5-5, but that would be the closest the team would come to a lead.
It was a 20-15 contest late in the set before Eastern made one final push at a comeback. The Mountaineers scored four straight points to get within one at 20-19, with Madison Morgan accounting for three of the four points. The late push was not enough, and Jamestown won 25-21.
Head coach Kaki McLean Morehead in the report noted the team’s disappointment with Thursday’s outcome.
“I know how good this team is and for us to not play at that high of a level was tough,” according to McLean Morehead. “That being said, I am proud of what the team did here this week and all season. That’s all any coach wants is their team to compete at a high level day in and day out. We did that, and I am excited for what is to come next season.”
