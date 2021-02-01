KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling team remains in the top 20 in the latest coaches poll. Several Mountaineers also made top 20 rankings with three in the top 10.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on Thursday, Jan. 28, released its second women’s wrestling coaches poll. The Mountaineers came in at No. 15, two spots higher than the previous poll.
EOU had four Mountaineers in the first poll. This time, seven made the rankings.
Erin Redford in the 143-pound class and Oliva Robinson at 170 pound were the highest ranked EOU women wrestlers, each in the No. 6 spot. Macy Higa at 130 pounds cracked the top 10 with a ranking at No. 9.
Morgan Shines at 136 pounds and Dempsi Talkington in the 155-pound class each were No. 11. And Nayeli Maston at 155 was 17th, and Krystal Fabricante wrestling at 136 was No. 19.
EOU joined two other Cascade Collegiate Conference teams in the rankings.
Southern Oregon University came in at No. 5, then EOU at No. 15, and University of Providence in Great Falls Montana, came in at No. 16.
Corban University in Salem and Simpson University, in Redding, California, also received votes.
You can view the complete rankings at www.naia.org/landing/index.
