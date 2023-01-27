LA GRANDE — Dustyn Azure has had a couple of weeks now to reflect on what one of the staples of the Eastern Oregon University wrestling team, Keegan Mulhill, recently accomplished.
One hundred career victories.
The fifth-year senior attained that mark with a 10-4 decision over Providence’s Hayden Schrull during a home dual on Jan. 13, and after three more victories now sits at 103 wins through Thursday, Jan. 26.
“It’s amazing to be able to work with him this amount of time,” Azure, the Mountaineers’ head coach, said of Mulhill. “I’m blessed to be able to sit in his corner and help him through a lot of those (matches).”
Azure called the triumph “an amazing achievement” and said he not only is the first since the program’s restart to reach 100 wins, but the first ever.
Mulhill, a product of Bozeman, Montana, said having 100 wins to his name is a “pretty cool feeling.”
“I think it goes to show the longevity of the time I’ve been here,” he said. “It doesn’t happen at once. It’s my fifth year here.”
He has five years under his belt due to being given an added year of eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but since there were so few matches during that COVID season — Mulhill recalled only being in about seven — he likely would have reached that win total had he had four regular years.
He wouldn’t have reached the mark at all, though, had he not come to EOU — which almost was the case.
At the end of his high school career, Mulhill said he was uncertain if he wanted to take part in collegiate sports and was looking at schools with the intent of focusing solely on education.
“I checked out schools just to go to school. I was thinking about just going to Boise State,” he said. "My dad (Pat Mulhill) was talking to me because some coaches had reached out, and he said, ‘We should go down to Eastern Oregon and check out the school before you make any decisions.’”
The trip, and a meeting with Azure, changed Mulhill’s trajectory. He said he called the coach a couple days after the visit to let him know he was going to be joining the Mountaineers.
“Azure’s just a guy you want to be around,” he said. “I think just experiencing that, and it’s a place I could see myself being at.”
Azure added, too, that Mulhill “was afraid to leave something on the table.”
“He didn’t quite reach his goals in high school, and he felt like there was something left out there,” Azure said.
Indeed, Mulhill fell just short of the ultimate achievement in high school — a championship — and Eastern provided an opportunity to continue the pursuit of one.
“I never won a state title, my last match in high school I lost in the state finals,” he said. “I was still hungry.”
That hunger has been a driving force. Mulhill, who wrestles at 174 pounds, has an All-American to his name during his time at EOU, and both he and his coach feel he has the ability to be in the national championship hunt in this final season.
“This year’s had some ups and downs, but I think I’ve learned from a lot of my matches this year,” Mulhill said. “That is going to be something to help me at the end of year in the postseason.”
Azure noted that Mulhill’s weight class is one stacked with talented wrestlers, not only across the nation, but even in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, and that Mulhill has what it takes to mix it up with the best.
“In his weight class, all those guys are so equally matched,” Azure said. “They all have had those (close) matches with each other. It’s just going to be whoever is prepared once we get to that national tournament.”
Mulhill has come a long way since he walked on to campus and endured challenging practices early in his career while working with former EOU wrestler Drake Randall.
“Those were tough practices. Those definitely pushed me past mental blocks I had and taught me to push through things,” Mulhill said. “Drake taught me my mindset.”
Azure said that Mulhill hit the weight room after his freshman year, and moved from the 157-pound weight class up to the 174 pounds he has wrestled at since.
Mulhill’s hope includes not only being able to pursue the elusive championship, but that the win total he has set isn’t the school record for long.
“The way I look at it is I hope Kyle (Knudtson) breaks it as soon as I’m done,” he said. “He’s been my practice partner the last few years. I see the work he puts in, and I hope he does it.”
Azure expressed his pride in Mulhill being at the top of his game in the classroom and on the wrestling mat, and is hopeful for what the rest of the season could bring.
“He has made his mark, and he is continuing to make more,” Azure said. “We are excited to see the end result.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.