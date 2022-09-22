LA GRANDE — Following a dominate showing at its only home meet in 2022, the Eastern Oregon University men’s cross-country team moved up seven spots in the latest NAIA 2022 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, released Thursday, Sept. 22, by the NAIA national office.
The Mountaineers climbed to No. 6 in the latest rankings. Indiana Wesleyan is the top team, followed by Milligan, Saint Mary, Dordt and The Master’s.
Eastern Oregon scored 19 points to crush the competition at the EOU Invitational at the La Grande Country Club on Sept. 16. It was the second meet victory in a row for the Mountaineers.
Justin Ash, Hunter Nichols and Winston Telford took the top three positions for EOU. Christian Mendoza finished fifth as the Mounties took four of the top five finishes.
Eastern wasn’t the only Cascade Collegiate Conference squad to earn recognition. Lewis-Clark State College also broke into the top 10 at No. 9. Southern Oregon University fell a spot to No. 11, while the College of Idaho slipped to No. 16. Northwest University and Oregon Tech round out the six teams at No. 22 and No. 25, respectively.
Eastern Oregon returns to action Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem. The race is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.
