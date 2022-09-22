LA GRANDE — Following a dominate showing at its only home meet in 2022, the Eastern Oregon University men’s cross-country team moved up seven spots in the latest NAIA 2022 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, released Thursday, Sept. 22, by the NAIA national office.

The Mountaineers climbed to No. 6 in the latest rankings. Indiana Wesleyan is the top team, followed by Milligan, Saint Mary, Dordt and The Master’s.

