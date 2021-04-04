LA GRANDE — No. 8 Eastern Oregon University volleyball made history this weekend as the Mountaineers completed the regular season with a pair of wins at home against the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors.
EOU won 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19) on Friday night, April 2, and followed that on Saturday, April 3, with a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-17, 25-13).
With the two wins, EOU finished the regular season a perfect 15-0 overall and was 14-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. It is the sixth regular season crown for the Mountaineers in the last seven years and the third consecutive one. According to EOU Athletics, this is the first time in program history EOU has finished the regular season undefeated.
The undefeated season for EOU, also is the first in program history. With the regular season title secured, the Mountaineers host this year's CCC Volleyball Tournament on April 9 and 10. EOU also has secured an automatic qualifying bid to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Tournament.
Friday night, EOU hit .267 and held the Warriors (7-6, 7-6 CCC) to .178. The match was even in service aces at 5-all, while EOU won the blocking battle 6-4.
The Warriors managed to take the opening set of the series and held the edge in kills 14-13 and hit .257. EOU hit just .179 in the 25-21 set loss.
The second set was close early but the Mountaineers surged to go ahead, taking the set 25-20. From there on, the Mountaineers never let the Warriors back into the match the rest of the night.
Day two saw the Mountaineers pick up the sweep as they hit .376 and limited the Warriors to a .108 hitting percentage. The Mountaineers had the edge in service aces, 5-2, and blocks, 5-3.
While the Warriors had their moments, including getting within a single point in the second set, the Mountaineers dominated the day, winning three straight sets, including two by double digits.
Cambree Scott led the weekend for Eastern with 23 kills and hit .353 in the wins. Jet Taylor totaled 11 kills and hit a team best .476 on Friday night. She also had two blocks in the win. Sade Williams had 16 kills and Kiley McMurtrey tallied 29 digs in the two matches.
EOU has now won six CCC Regular Season Titles under the direction of head coach Kaki McLean Morehead. The Mountaineers played five sets in just three matches in the regular season. Of the 15 wins for Eastern this season, nine were sweeps
Eastern next hosts the Cascade Collegiate Conference the weekend of April 9-10 inside Quinn Coliseum on the EOU campus, La Grande. As the No. 1 seed, the Mountaineers will take on the Bushnell Beacons. First serve is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.