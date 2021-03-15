LA GRANDE — Fans will not be attending Eastern Oregon Football games in person this season. The Frontier Conference presidents and athletic directors voted last week to continue the policy prohibiting spectators at games for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
“We are very disappointed with not being able to allow spectators at our football games but the Frontier Conference is committed to providing a safe environment for student-athletes and visiting programs to compete,” EOU Director of Athletics Anji Weissenfluh said in a press release.
In accordance to the policy, which the league developed in September, spectators will not be allowed at any Frontier Conference events — including football, basketball, golf, track and field, cross county and volleyball.
Eastern Oregon’s two home football games are set to take place Saturday, March 20, against Carroll College of Montana and Saturday, April 3, against the College of Idaho. EOU will livestream the contests on the Mountie Sports Network. Fans can catch the games by going to www.eousports.com/watch. Kickoff for each home game is set for 1 p.m.
Coaches in the conference picked the College of Idaho to win 2021 Frontier Conference football championship, with Carroll College coming in second and EOU third in the five-team pool going into the spring season.
The conference released the poll Friday, March 12. Eastern picked up 10 points in the coaches poll to slide in at No. 3 for the preseason. The Mountaineers enter the spring season third after finishing 4-7 overall in 2019 and 4-6 in conference play, according to a press release from EOU.
The College of Idaho received 15 points and picked up three first-place votes. Coaches selected the Yotes as the favorite after winning the regular season crown in 2019. Second-place Carroll College received 13 points and two first-place votes.
Rocky Mountain College, Montana, was picked with seven points, while Montana State-Northern was picked fifth with five points.
