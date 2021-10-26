HELENA, Montana — Starting off a head coaching tenure can have its ups and downs, but coming away with a victory in the first game of the year is a nice way to begin.
For Chris Kemp, his first game as a head coach at the collegiate level resulted in a 92-82 victory for Eastern Oregon over Montana Tech on Saturday, Oct. 23. After four years as an assistant with the program, Kemp is hoping that this is a sign of things to come for the Mountaineers.
“It just feels good to get the massive monkey off our back and get that first one,” Kemp said. “We have never won in the state of Montana since I have been here and I have been telling the guys for two months that everything is different this year and this is step one.”
Kemp has a deep group this year, which was evident in Saturday’s victory when nine different Mountaineers hit the floor. Eastern trailed at halftime and battled back and forth with the Orediggers, but a late run midway through the second propelled the team to victory.
“The guys just battled and stayed together for 40 minutes,” Kemp said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but they responded to every run and had different guys step up at different times.”
Kemp leaned heavily on redshirt-senior Max McCullough, who will be the team’s main source of offense this season. McCullough scored 38 points, shooting 8-14 from three-point range ande 10-16 from the field.
The Mountaineers dropped the second game of the tournament 77-74 against Carroll on Oct. 24. McCullough led the way with 26 points and new transfer Xavier Lovelace added a team-high 10 rebounds.
While Eastern is .500 on the year to start off, Kemp emphasized before the season that the non-conference schedule would be very difficult this year. As opposed to coming back to La Grande empty handed, the first-year coach has a major first win under his belt moving forward.
Farrington breaks EOU career goals record
LA GRANDE — Not only has it been a phenomenal season for Eastern’s Morgan Farrington, but the women’s soccer standout now stands alone atop the program as the all-time leading goalscorer.
Farrington ripped two goals into the back of the net in a 2-0 win over Carroll at home on Oct. 22, putting her career total to 30. The senior passed Kristen Rice, who scored 29 goals from 2003 to 2006.
Farrington has totaled team highs this season with seven goals, 17 shots on goal, 30 shots and four game-winning goals. She has played a central role in leading the Mountaineers to a 7-3-0 conference record and a 10-4-0 overall record.
EOU football drops historically bad loss
HAVRE, Montana — Just when it looked like things could only go up for the Eastern Oregon University football team, things got worse.
The Mountaineers were defeated in a 22-20 in a five-overtime thriller against the MSU-Northern Lights to drop to 3-4 on the year.
As if losing four straight games wasn’t bad enough, the Mountaineers handed the Lights their first victory of the season. The victory for MSU-Northern snapped a 47-game conference losing streak that dated back to the 2016 season.
It has been a slippery slope for All-American senior quarterback Kai Quinn this year, looking like a shell of his former self at times. The offense has struggled mightily, but Quinn has been forced into mistakes and turnovers trying to carry the offense. While he leads the team with 344 gained rushing yards, Quinn has been intercepted 11 times.
After three interceptions against MSU-Northern, Quinn was benched for redshirt-freshman Carson Bohning. It remains to be seen if Bohning will start for the remainder of the year, or if Quinn will have a chance to turn things around. Either way, the Mountaineers are searching for answers after a stunning loss to the Lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.