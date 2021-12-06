KLAMATH FALLS — It was a difficult weekend for the Eastern Oregon men’s basketball team, dropping consecutive games by single digits.
“We just haven’t been able to put a full game together yet,” head coach Chris Kemp said. “We needed a couple key stops both nights we just couldn’t get.”
The Mountaineers were bested 70-67 on Friday, Dec. 4, just one day before falling 80-71 to Oregon Tech. The losses dropped Eastern’s record to 5-5 overall and 0-3 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play, but the team is starting to find its identity in the absence of standout guard Max McCullough.
Transfers Phillip Malatare and Xavier Lovelace have been the one-two punch for Eastern so far this year, giving the team versatility at both the guard and forward positions. The duo combined for 74 points and 27 rebounds through the two weekend contests.
Malatare has proven that he is a capable scorer, but the matchup with Southern Oregon showed how gritty of a guard he can be. The junior scored 11 points and tallied five assists and eight rebounds. Lovelace carried the load scoring in the game against the Raiders, leading the team with 18 points and nine rebounds. He added 17 points and six rebounds in the loss to Oregon Tech.
The two transfers have helped carry the load for the Mountaineers thus far, as the team still searches for an identity at the start of conference play. As the team continues to gel and overcome injury issues, Malatare and Lovelace will be essential for the Eastern men’s hoops team as the season progresses.
“I am excited to get home for some games and see if we can start to build some momentum,” Kemp said.
Eastern will have nearly two weeks off before hosting Lewis-Clark State on Dec. 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Liefke pours in career-high 38 points
KLAMATH FALLS — Just two quarters away from a weekend sweep, junior Sailor Liefke had different plans for the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team.
Following a 55-47 loss at Southern Oregon on Dec. 3, the Mountaineers trailed 48-38 heading into the second half of a matchup with Oregon Tech on the following day. Liefke went off for a career-best performance with 29 points in the second half, which gave her 38 points on the night.
The career performance was a part of an offensive explosion for the Mountaineers, who outscored the Owls 52-36 in the second half to take a 90-84 victory. The incredible offensive performance helped Eastern improve to 5-6 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
Liefke shot 13-for-22 from the field and hit nine out of her 10 free-throw attempts. Her defense was also stellar, tallying a game-high six steals. The Mountaineers scored 24 points off turnovers.
The win is much needed for Eastern as conference play gets under way. After eight straight road games, the Mountaineers will look to build on the victory after a two-week hiatus from games. Eastern is set to return to La Grande and host Lewis-Clark State at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Mountaineers shine at weekend wrestling competitions
GREAT FALLS, Mont. and WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — The Eastern Oregon University wrestling programs had a solid weekend, traveling across the country for multiple competitions. The Mountaineers men’s team won three of its duals and finished fourth at the Battle of the Rockies Open at Providence College, while the women’s team went 4-3 in duals at the Patriot Open at the University of Cumberlands in Kentucky.
The Eastern men’s team knocked off Simon Fraser, 39-10, Northwest College 51-3 and Providence 31-12.
Monte Zufelt, Chad Muenzer, John Bittinger and Kyle Knudtson all went 3-0 in the team’s duals. A handful of Mountaineers went 2-0 in what was a dominant overall effort.
In the Battle of the Rockies on the ensuing day, Eastern scored 92 points to place fourth overall. The Mountaineers hauled in four top-three finishes, highlighted by second-place performances from Bittinger, Noel Orozco and Marco Retano.
Eastern’s strong showing now has the team standing at 4-2 overall in competitions and 2-1 in conference matchups. With momentum on Eastern’s side, the Mountaineers will have two weeks off before competing at the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 17.
On the women’s side, sophomore Olivia Robinson led the way with seven victories across the weekend at the 170-pound weight class. The Mountaineers won the team’s first four duals, but lost three straight to conclude the competition.
Neyeli Flores Roque won four individual matchups on day one, helping Eastern take wins over No. 10 Lyon College, No. 6 Cumberlands, Tiffin and Liberty. Stephanie Blankenship Krystal Fabricante both won four head-to-head matchups, while Morgan Shines and Dempsi Talkington both walked away with three wins.
After a tough slate of matchups that included some major victories against ranked opponents, the Mountaineers will have a lengthy break before facing Grays College in Aberdeen, Washington on Jan. 14.
