WALLA WALLA — Coming off two big injuries early in the season, the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team is in need of someone to step up.
Phillip Malatare may be that guy.
Max McCullough, the program’s all-time leading scorer and top offensive option, is likely out for the season with a leg injury. Paul Pennington also sustained an injury that will hold him out for an extended period, which leaves the Mountaineers searching for answers.
In the team’s first game without McCullough and Pennington, Malatare stepped up in a big way.
The junior transfer from North Idaho College burst onto the scene in Eastern’s 69-57 win over Whitman on Friday, Nov. 5. Malatare scored 29 points on 11-for-14 shooting, hitting all six of his free-throw attempts. He also added six rebounds and two assists in a high-volume scoring effort.
“I knew Philip could be that guy, so hopefully we can keep building on what our team looks like without Max and Paul,” head coach Chris Kemp said.
The Mountaineers have a long way to go to make up for the value McCullough brings, but the performance on the road against the Blues is a great start.
Sophomore forward Xavier Lovelace, a transfer from Tacoma Community College, also had a big impact. He tallied 14 points and led the Mountaineers with seven boards.
“I feel great about how we gritted it out,” Kemp said. “It’s been an emotional week for everyone, so it took some time to get our mental state right and respond to adversity.”
Eastern will play a handful of road nonconference games, before kicking off a full slate of Cascade Collegiate Conference matchups on Dec. 3. An exhibition at Idaho State on Nov. 9 will give the team the opportunity to continue creating an identity in the wake of costly injuries.
Running and Herbes lead way at CCC championships
KLAMATH FALLS — It was a middle-of-the pack finish for the Eastern Oregon University cross-country teams, but several standouts took home top honors at the Cascade Collegiate Conference cross-country championships on Friday, Nov. 5. The men’s team finished fifth in the team standings, while the women’s team took sixth.
Senior Travis Running is concluding his collegiate career with a strong season, highlighted by a top-five finish at the conference meet. Running clocked a 25:26 in the men’s 8K to finish fourth overall and earn all-conference honors.
Running hung with the top group, finishing just 35 seconds back of first place. The senior will advance to compete at the NAIA national championships on Nov. 19 in Vancouver, Washington.
The men’s race also saw a strong showing from two freshmen, both of whom were local standouts in their high school careers. Former Powder Valley runner Justin Ash cracked the top-25 with a time of 26:31, while former La Grande Tiger Cristian Mendoza clocked in at 26:35 to place 26th.
On the women’s side, senior Michelle Herbes led the way with a 14th place finish. Her time of 20:01 in the women’s 5K earned her all-conference honors. Herbes will join Running at the NAIA national championships.
Scott and Williams lead way in regular season finish
The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team ended the regular season on a high note, sweeping both its opponents during a weekend road trip.
The Mountaineers topped Northwest 25-21, 25-21 and 25-12 in Kirkland, Washington, on Nov. 5. Just one day later, Eastern edged Evergreen State 26-24, 25-20 and 25-20.
The Geoducks have been a difficult opponent for the Mountaineers this season, as evidenced by the tight sets. When the teams matched up for the first time this year on Oct. 1, it took Eastern all five sets to top Evergreen State. This time around, a strong showing from Sade Williams and Cambree Scott made the match much more manageable.
Both Scott and Williams were dominant at the net, tallying nine kills each. Breanna Shaffer and Preslee Jensen both added eight kills in a strong attacking effort by the Mountaineers. Williams did it all for Eastern, tallying two aces, one assist and six digs.
Scott led the way in kills all weekend for Eastern, totaling nine in the victory over Northwest. Williams totaled a team-high 13 digs in the win over the Eagles to wrap up Eastern’s regular season with a 24-6 record. After going 19-3 in the conference, the Mountaineers finished the season just one game back of first-place Corban.
Eastern will enter the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships as the No. 2 seed. The action is set to begin on Nov. 12 in Salem.
