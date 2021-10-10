LA GRANDE — Turnover, turnovers and more turnovers. That was how it went down for the Eastern Oregon University football team in the Mountaineers’ homecoming loss to Rocky Mountain. Eastern fell 34-17 for the team’s third consecutive loss, dropping its record to 3-3 on the year.
The Mountaineers found themselves underdogs against the No. 23 Battlin’ Bears following losses to the College of Idaho and Southern Oregon. Offensive inefficiencies have hurt Eastern this year, with Saturday’s loss only furthering those issues.
Head Coach Tim Camp emphasized before the matchup that the team needed to improve its running attack and that quarterback Kai Quinn should take more chances in the pocket. While Quinn aired it out for 201 yards and rushed for a team-high 82 yards, his turnovers proved costly in the loss.
Quinn was intercepted three times and lost three fumbles, with two of the turnovers occurring in the red zone. Eastern’s defense did what it could to keep the team close, but the Mountaineers struggled to score points.
Running back Victor Rosas scored two touchdowns and ran for 48 yards after receiving an increase in carries this week. The Mountaineers accumulated over 100 rushing yards as a team for only the second time this season.
In previous weeks, Eastern looked too conservative in its play calling. The Mountaineers certainly aired it out and took chances against the higher-ranked Battlin’ Bears, but similar issues continued. Eastern has now scored just 37 points in its last four contests.
Turnovers were the constant issue throughout the loss, with each one taking the air out of not just the sideline, but also the large crowd on homecoming. The Mountaineers will need to continue taking chances on offense in order to turn things around, but a similar amount of turnovers will prove costly. Eastern has four games left this season with little room for error if the team hopes to make a late push toward winning the Frontier Conference.
Scott’s block party key for Mountaineers
It was arguably the toughest weekend of the season for the No. 13 Eastern Oregon volleyball team, facing No. 6 Corban on Oct. 8 and Bushnell on Oct. 9. Corban stands atop the Cascade Collegiate Conference with an undefeated record, while the Mountaineers and Beacons came into their matchup tied for second in the conference.
The Mountaineers lost a five-set thriller 24-26, 25-19, 18-25, 27-25 and 15-12. While Eastern came just shy of a huge upset victory, junior middle blocker Cambree Scott was electric along the net. She recorded eight blocks and 11 kills, leading the charge alongside Breanna Shaffer and Sade Williams. The trio is proving to be one of the top groups of hitters in the conference.
Scott was back at it the following day, recording a team-high 14 kills and six blocks. The Mountaineers bested the Beacons 25-22, 25-21, 12-25 and 25-20 for a crucial conference victory.
The reigning Cascade Collegiate Conference player of the year is leading the Mountaineers with 266 points, 207 kills and 98 blocks. Scott’s 98 blocks are first in the conference, with the next best player recording 77 on the year. Her defensive ability at the net is a big part of Eastern’s success, as the team is 16-5 on the year and 11-2 in conference play.
Strong performance from McLeod gets EOU women’s soccer back on track
After a 3-0 loss to the College of Idaho last week snapped a seven-game winning streak, the Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team bounced back behind a strong showing from senior midfielder Kaitlyn McLeod.
The Mountaineers defeated Rocky Mountain 3-0 on Oct. 8, moving back into a tie for first place with the College of Idaho at the top of the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
McLeod was crucial to the Mountaineers’ efforts, assisting on the game’s opening goal by Erika Skindlov in the 30th minute off a corner kick. Later in the 43rd minute, McLeod found the back of the net herself with a strike from six yards away.
The 3-0 victory got the Mountaineers back into the win column after a difficult loss. McLeod has been a consistent contributor for Eastern, as she is tied for second on the team with four goals and 10 points. She leads the team with two assists and is fourth on the team with six shots on goal. While Morgan Farrington has established herself as the main source of goal scoring, McLeod provides a strong offensive presence in midfield for an Eastern squad looking to make a run in the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.