LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team is playing in top form, coming away with a three-set sweep over Columbia International in the opening round of the NAIA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The Mountaineers handled the Rams at Quinn Coliseum, taking the match 25-15, 25-13 and 25-20. The sweep ensured Eastern’s position in pool play at the NAIA Championships in Sioux City, Iowa, which begins on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Eastern was forced to adjust its game plan a bit at the net, facing a major height disparity. Columbia International’s duo of 6-foot-6 Cintia Lorena and 6-foot-4 Ingrid Ferrari presented a challenging front line.
Despite the Rams staying in the match early thanks to several emphatic kills by Lorena, the Mountaineers outplayed their opponents consistently throughout the match.
Eastern weathered a late push in the third set by Columbia International, but controlled the match down the stretch.
Eastern leaned on solid performances from its typical standouts. Sade Williams was a headache for Columbia all night, totaling 10 kills, one ace and eight digs. Despite the height on the other side, Cambree Scott and Preslee Jensen rose to the challenge and controlled the tempo at the net, with each player tallying four blocks.
Hannah Ledgerwood maintained possession well, dishing out a match-high 21 assists. Hailey Arritola tallied a match-high 17 digs as the Mountaineers pulled away in each set.
Things are trending in the right direction for Eastern as the team readies for a trip to the Midwest.
Eastern will face off with No. 14 Northwestern (Iowa) on court three at 3 p.m. on Nov. 30. Following a matchup with the Raiders, the Mountaineers will face No. 9 College of Saint Mary (Nebraska) on court one at 11 a.m. on Dec. 1.
EOU women’s hoops team facing early struggles
CALDWELL, Idaho — It has been a bumpy start to the year for the Eastern Oregon University women’s team through a difficult slate of non-conference games.
The Mountaineers dropped a narrow 73-70 loss to No. 24 Montana Western on Nov. 20, the team’s fourth straight loss. The defeat moved Eastern’s record to 2-4 on the year.
Montana Western, a formidable opponent, came away with a huge fourth quarter that tilted the game in the favor of the Bulldogs. The Mountaineers outscored Montana Western 20-9 in the third quarter to hold a 52-47 lead heading into the final frame, but the Bulldogs beat out Eastern 26-18 in the final quarter to walk off with the victory.
Taylor Stricklin, the team’s leading scorer so far this year, put in a strong 26-point performance off 8-of-16 shooting from 3-point range. She added seven rebounds in a quality all-around performance.
The Mountaineers have played tough through non-conference competition but just haven’t been able to close out games lately. Eastern lost in overtime to Rocky Mountain on Nov. 12 and fell to Montana Tech by just three points on Nov. 13.
Eastern will have a chance to end its recent woes, facing off with Cascade Collegiate Conference foe the College of Idaho on Nov. 23. The Mountaineers will then face two more non-conference opponents on the weekend of Nov. 26, including a rematch with Rocky Mountain.
The Mountaineers are outscoring opponents 72.5 to 69.5 this year, while holding opposing teams to a 39% field goal percentage. Eastern has an advantage in rebounding and 3-point percentage so far this season, but turnovers have been the team’s Achilles’ heel. Eastern has turned the ball over 104 times, compared to forcing its opponents into 64 turnovers.
