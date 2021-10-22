On the slate

Saturday, Oct. 23

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Oregon at MSU-Northern, noon

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

EOU at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

EOU at Simpson (California), 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Multnomah at EOU, 5 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Union at Grant Union, noon

Old Oregon League tournament, Baker City

Powder Valley vs. Cove, 10 a.m.

Imbler vs. Joseph, 10 a.m.

Third-place game

Powder Valley-Cove loser vs. Imbler-Joseph loser, 11:30 a.m.

Championship game

Powder Valley-Cove winner vs. Imbler-Joseph winner, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Walla Walla at EOU, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

EOU at Carroll College, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

EOU at William Jessup, 4 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

La Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Ontario at La Grande, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

La Grande at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Southern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

EOU at Northwest, 12:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Northwest, 3 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

La Grande at Baker, 7 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

La Grande at Greater Oregon League District Meet, McLoughlin High School, noon

Union/Cove, Imbler, Elgin, Wallowa Valley at 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 Cross-Country Championship, 7th Street Complex, John Day, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Montana Western at Eastern Oregon, 10:30 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Oregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 12:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Eastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Blue vs. Gold Wrestle-Off, La Grande, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Eastern Oregon University at Big Bend Community College, 3 p.m.

