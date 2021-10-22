On the slate: Saturday, Oct. 23-Saturday, Oct. 30 The Observer Oct 22, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the slateSaturday, Oct. 23COLLEGE FOOTBALLEastern Oregon at MSU-Northern, noonCOLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEOU at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLEOU at Simpson (California), 5 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLMultnomah at EOU, 5 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion at Grant Union, noonOld Oregon League tournament, Baker CityPowder Valley vs. Cove, 10 a.m.Imbler vs. Joseph, 10 a.m.Third-place gamePowder Valley-Cove loser vs. Imbler-Joseph loser, 11:30 a.m.Championship gamePowder Valley-Cove winner vs. Imbler-Joseph winner, 1 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 24COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCERWalla Walla at EOU, 4 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLEOU at Carroll College, 1 p.m.Monday, Oct. 25COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALLEOU at William Jessup, 4 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLLa Grande at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 26PREP GIRLS SOCCERGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterOntario at La Grande, 5 p.m.PREP BOYS SOCCERLa Grande at Ontario, 4 p.m.Friday, Oct. 29COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLSouthern Oregon at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREOU at Northwest, 12:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Northwest, 3 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLLa Grande at Baker, 7 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYLa Grande at Greater Oregon League District Meet, McLoughlin High School, noonUnion/Cove, Imbler, Elgin, Wallowa Valley at 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 Cross-Country Championship, 7th Street Complex, John Day, 3 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 30COLLEGE FOOTBALLCarroll College at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALLMontana Western at Eastern Oregon, 10:30 a.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLOregon Tech at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 12:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCEREastern Oregon at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLINGBlue vs. Gold Wrestle-Off, La Grande, 7 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLINGEastern Oregon University at Big Bend Community College, 3 p.m. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
