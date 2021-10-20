On the slate

Thursday, Oct. 21

PREP FOOTBALL

Ontario at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Joseph at Prairie City/Burnt River, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Ontario at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Cove at Nixyaawii, Old Oregon League District Tournament, 6 p.m.

Wallowa at Imbler, Old Oregon League District Tournament, 6 p.m.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

Imbler, Elgin, Union/Cove, Wallowa Valley at Gold Rush Run-Grant Union, TBA

Friday, Oct. 22

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Warner Pacific at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Carroll College at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at UC Merced, 5 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Adrian at Union, 7 p.m.

Imbler at Dufur, 7 p.m.

Crane at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Cove, 7 p.m.

Elgin at Wallowa, 7 p.m.

Enterprise at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Ontario at La Grande, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Oregon at MSU-Northern, noon

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Eastern Oregon at Simpson (California), 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Multnomah at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Union, Enterprise at 2A Blue Mountain Conference District Tournament, Enterprise, TBA

Powder Valley, Cove, Imbler, Joseph, Wallowa at 1A Old Oregon League District Tournament at Old Oregon League District Tournament, Baker, TBA

