On the slate: Thursday, Oct. 21-Saturday, Oct. 23 The Observer Oct 20, 2021

On the slateThursday, Oct. 21PREP FOOTBALLOntario at La Grande, 7 p.m.Joseph at Prairie City/Burnt River, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLOntario at La Grande, 7 p.m.Cove at Nixyaawii, Old Oregon League District Tournament, 6 p.m.Wallowa at Imbler, Old Oregon League District Tournament, 6 p.m.PREP CROSS-COUNTRYImbler, Elgin, Union/Cove, Wallowa Valley at Gold Rush Run-Grant Union, TBAFriday, Oct. 22COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWarner Pacific at Eastern Oregon, 7 p.m.COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCERCarroll College at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCERCarroll College at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at UC Merced, 5 p.m.PREP FOOTBALLAdrian at Union, 7 p.m.Imbler at Dufur, 7 p.m.Crane at Powder Valley, 7 p.m.Ione/Arlington at Cove, 7 p.m.Elgin at Wallowa, 7 p.m.Enterprise at Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat, 7 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLOntario at La Grande, 7 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 23COLLEGE FOOTBALLEastern Oregon at MSU-Northern, noonCOLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALLEastern Oregon at Simpson (California), 5 p.m.COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLMultnomah at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.PREP VOLLEYBALLUnion, Enterprise at 2A Blue Mountain Conference District Tournament, Enterprise, TBAPowder Valley, Cove, Imbler, Joseph, Wallowa at 1A Old Oregon League District Tournament at Old Oregon League District Tournament, Baker, TBA
