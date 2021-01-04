CORVALLIS — The Cascade Collegiate Conference lost one member’s baseball and softball teams for the 2021 season.
“COVID-19, provincial regulations and the continued closed border between Canada and the United States has forced the University of British Columbia to opt out of Cascade Collegiate Conference play in softball and baseball for the 2021 season,” the conference announced last week.
“UBC made the very difficult decision, and really had no choice given the circumstances,” stated CCC Commissioner Robert Cashell in the press release.
“We support the Thunderbirds and look forward to their return to full participation in 2022.”
University of British Columbia’s move reduces softball to 10 teams in the conference and baseball to five and changes the schedule.
The Eastern Oregon University softball team opens the revised season March 5-6 at home against Warner Pacific University.
And the EOU baseball team opens its season March 6-7 at Caldwell, Idaho, against the College of Idaho.
For a full schedule of Eastern’s sports, visit eousports.com.
