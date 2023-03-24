LA GRANDE — Mhar Caballa believes the Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling team is on the right track.

Earlier this month, the Mountaineers finished the NAIA national championship with four all-Americans, accomplishing that feat for the first time, according to the EOU website. The team placed 12th, just a couple slots down from the 10th-place finish in 2022.

