LA GRANDE — Mhar Caballa believes the Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling team is on the right track.
Earlier this month, the Mountaineers finished the NAIA national championship with four all-Americans, accomplishing that feat for the first time, according to the EOU website. The team placed 12th, just a couple slots down from the 10th-place finish in 2022.
But Caballa, who was the Mountaineers interim head coach this season, pointed out that unlike in previous years, when teams could take their entire squad to nationals, this year’s national tournament required qualifiers.
“This year you actually had to qualify to get to nationals,” he said. “It was hard to get specific individuals (there). Nationals was a lot harder. Women’s wrestling is growing. The competition is getting better.”
What isn’t hard to see is the growth of the women’s program at EOU, from one that came into existence just seven years ago into one that is starting to make some noise nationally.
The program has placed in the top 13 nationally three out of the past five years, has produced two NAIA national runner-ups, 17 all-Americans — including nine in the last three years.
“I’m proud of all the women who competed each and every day, grinded it out, trusted the process, (and) trusted me as a first year head coach,” Caballa, a former EOU wrestler and men’s assistant coach, said. “We’re a pretty young team. The previous coach brought in some great recruits. We’re still young, just graduating four seniors.”
Eastern is seeing some of its most decorated athletes depart, but also has a group returning that is in a good position to keep moving the program forward.
Among those graduating is the program’s second three-time all-American, Erin Redford, who in 2021 made program history as the first athlete to compete in the NAIA national final, where she placed second. She finished 2023 in sixth.
“Right from the get go, she believed in me and trusted the process. She helped guide the freshman and incomers,” Caballa said. “She stepped in and became a great leader (who would) lead by example. She is planning on helping next year and helping as a coach. All the wrestlers already know her and respect her.”
Another former national runner-up from 2022, who finished as a two-time all-American, was Olivia Robinson. The senior overcame an injury to place eighth in 2023.
“(She) did what she could (despite the injury) and ended up making the podium again,” Caballa said.
Morgan Shines missed out on being an all-American in her final year, but leaves the program with a distinction all her own — most career wins, as she won 51 matches in her time at EOU.
“She was happy (with) the way her season went. Nationals didn’t go her way,” the coach said.
Caballa noted that Shines is an athlete who led EOU in technical falls this season, and called her a wrestler who will be missed.
“She is a gamer and loves to compete. She lets it fly and goes out there to have fun,” Caballa said.
The fourth senior graduating, Rosa Ramirez, missed out on nationals, but is a program veteran who witnessed much of Eastern’s improvement.
“She’s been there through the program and seen how it’s evolved and how it’s grown,” Caballa said.
Shines’ win mark may not last for long, as at least three athletes eligible to return next season are within striking distance of the mark. Among them are Liv Weiber, Eastern’s top placer at nationals this year at fifth. The freshman already set the mark for single-season wins this winter with 33
“She works hard day in and day out, does her job, in the classroom has great grades and in the mat room she is just gritty,” Caballa said. “I think she definitely has a lot more room to grow. Mentally and technically she is definitely there. I can definitely see her higher than fifth place next year.”
Another slated to return next year, and the program’s fourth all-American in 2023, is Kaylee Moore. She placed eighth for the second year in a row, and already is a two-time all-American for the Mountaineers. She has 36 career wins.
And currently second on the list, and just seven behind Shines, is Stephanie Blankenship. The trio, along with Paige Chafin, make up a quartet of returners who each won 20 or more matches in 2022-23.
As someone who has been at Eastern Oregon for several years, both as an athlete and now as a coach, Caballa has gotten to see a lot in the growth of the women’s program, and he is optimistic about where it can go in years to come.
“It’s awesome to see the sport grow. It’s growing all over Oregon, all over Idaho. Good to see the program going and getting higher level athletes into EOU,” he said. “(I) got to see a lot more growth as far as numbers in the women’s program each and every year. That is what’s getting them to have more success, and getting the right program in place, as well. I definitely see the women’s program continuing to build and (see it) in the hunt for a trophy at nationals.”
