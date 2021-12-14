LA GRANDE — Two Mountaineers are back on the NAIA All-American lists after stellar seasons.
Junior Cambree Scott was named to the second team and senior Breanna Shaffer was named honorable mention on Thursday, Dec. 9. Both players made the All-American list for the second consecutive season and were also named first-team all-Cascade Collegiate Conference.
“It’s such an honor for them as well as Eastern Oregon volleyball,” Eastern head coach Kaki McLean-Morehead said. “Both Cam and Bre are the foundation that our offense is built upon.”
The duo was crucial to Eastern’s 26-9 season, anchoring the front line for the Mountaineers.
The team defeated Columbia International in the NAIA opening round to advance to pool play at the NAIA Championships in Sioux City, Iowa.
Scott was effective both on offense and defense this year, leading the team with 156 total blocks, 419.5 points and 330 kills. She ranked 10th in the NAIA with 1.26 blocks per set and secured the program record for career blocks earlier this season. Scott averaged 2.66 kills per set and averaged a .285 hitting percentage on the year.
Scott’s season-high in kills was 16 against Dordt on Aug. 27, while her top marks in blocks came with eight against Grandview, Warner Pacific, Corban and Oregon Tech.
“Because of the tradition of success we have built, it is crucial that our upperclassmen lead the way, both in the pillars of our program as well as on the court with statistics,” McLean-Morehead said.
At outside hitter, Shaffer was another essential piece on Eastern’s front line. Shaffer was right behind Scott with 319 kills and was an all-around player for the Mountaineers. She finished the year with 359.5 points, 322 digs and added 46 blocks. Shaffer averaged 2.57 kills per set and averaged a hitting percentage of .203.
Shaffer had several standout performances this season, including a game against Northwest (Washington) on Oct. 2 in which she recorded season highs with 19.5 points and three aces. She tallied a season-best 16 kills against Corban on Oct. 8.
The Mountaineers finished the season as the runners-up in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and lost consecutive matches to Northwestern (Iowa) and College of Saint Mary at the national tournament.
According to McLean-Morehead, Scott will be using her eligibility to return next year as an anchor to Eastern’s roster. Shaffer and seniors Jet Taylor, Kaci Cox and Tausha Cummins have played their last games for the Mountaineers.
“There is definitely a level of expectation for sure, but more than that it is to come in, work hard every day, grow every day and be present and be the best players you can possibly be,” she said. “Especially this year with it not ending the way we wanted in any way, our returners are ready to get back at it, to be better and be the best team we can.”
