Eastern Oregon University's TJ Davis competes in the long jump at the Eastern Oregon Multi-Events meet on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Banner Bank Track in La Grande. Coming off a strong showing in the heptathlon at the Washington State University Invitational on Feb. 3, Davis was named Cascade Collegiate Conference field athlete of the week.
Eastern Oregon University Athletics/Contributed Photo
LA GRANDE — Coming off an excellent showing against Division I talent this past weekend, Eastern Oregon University’s TJ Davis was named Cascade Collegiate Conference indoor field athlete of the week.
The Sandpoint, Idaho, native placed second in the men’s heptathlon at the Washington State University Invitational on Friday, Feb. 4. Davis scored 5,248 points in the event, finishing just 34 points back of first place — he competed against 11 other athletes in the event.
Davis was near the top of the field in just about every event, taking first place in shot put, high jump and the 1000-meter run. The junior took second in the 60-meter dash, third in the long jump and second in the 60-meter hurdles. Davis finished sixth in the pole vault.
The strong showing by Davis ranks him first in the NAIA in the men’s heptathlon by just under 100 points. His score was also ranked as the second highest mark in Eastern’s program history.
Davis beat out five Division I schools, while Eastern teammate Sam Roddewig placed sixth in the event.
The Mountaineers have one final regular season meet remaining in the indoor season, before heading to the NAIA Indoor Championships. The competition is set to take place in Brookings, South Dakota from March 3 through March 5.
Eastern will travel to Spokane, Washington, on Feb. 12 to compete at the Whitworth Invitational. Events are slated to begin at 8 a.m.
