LA GRANDE — Nearing the conclusion of a successful track and field season, Eastern Oregon University head coach Ben Welch and assistant coach Connor Bracken both earned regional awards for their efforts.
The US Track Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association named Welch the men’s West Region coach of the year. Welch, who has coached at Eastern for more than 30 years, guided the Mountaineers to a Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship earlier this month. Eastern is sending a combined 11 athletes across the men’s and women’s sides to the NAIA Outdoor Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, this week.
Bracken has coached at Eastern since the start of the 2018 season, coaching sprints, hurdles and multi-events. His role also includes coordinating the strength program for the team’s athletes. Bracken was named the men’s West Region assistant coach of the year in what is his first full-time season as an assistant coach.
It has been a productive year for both Welch and Bracken, who won the same awards at the conclusion of the indoor track season. Welch also earned the award last season in both outdoor and indoor. The Mountaineers men’s team is coming off its second consecutive conference title in outdoor track.
Eastern is currently participating in the NAIA Outdoor Championships, which began on May 25 and concludes at the end of the day on May 27.
