LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s volleyball squad proved why it’s the No. 1 team in the country Saturday, Nov. 12, beating No. 4 Corban in a hard-fought, five-set match — 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 15-12 — to claim the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament title.
The win pushes Eastern to 30-2 on the year.
“I am so incredibly proud of this team’s ability to hang in matches, make tough plays and do what it takes to win,” EOU head coach Kaki McLean Morehead said. “Corban is one of the best teams in the country and we knew that we needed to play great tonight to win.”
The tournament victory marks the second since 1993 for the Mountaineers as well as the second under McLean Morehead. The last time Eastern Oregon sat atop the CCC Tournament Bracket was in 2016 when McLean Morehead led Eastern to a regular season title and tournament championship win over Corban.
“This team continues to amaze me, and this season is one they will always treasure and appreciate no matter what happens,” McLean Morehead said.
The No. 1 Mountaineers now look ahead to the NAIA National Tournament, where Eastern Oregon will host Mobile (Alabama). Eastern is making its ninth national tournament appearance.
