Eastern Oregon University’s Maggie Ledbetter, shown competing in the weight throw last season, became the first EOU women’s track and field discus All-American at the 2021 NAIA National Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University women’s track and field thrower Maggie Ledbetter recently earned conference acknowledgment for her strong recent performances.
Ledbetter was named Cascade Collegiate Conference field athlete of the week, coming off a strong showing at the Linfield Open on Saturday, May 7.
The senior from Cove put together a well-rounded performance, winning both the shot put and discus. She tossed the shot put 13.77 meters and threw the discus 41.93. In addition, Ledbetter launched the hammer 49.02 to place second.
Ledbetter’s score in the shot put was good for an automatic qualifier to the NAIA national championships. The 13.77-meter throw currently ranks tops amongst Cascade Collegiate Conference competitors this season.
Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Mountaineers are set to travel to Ashland to partake in the conference outdoor championships. The two-day event begins on May 13 and concludes after a day of competition on May 14.
