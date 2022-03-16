LA GRANDE — Coming off a strong senior season, Eastern Oregon University’s Taylor Stricklin was honored for her performance on and off the court.
Stricklin earned a second-team selection on the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Academic All-American women’s basketball team. The honor recognizes athletic excellence along with high marks in the classroom.
The senior forward was a key player on the court for the Mountaineers this season, helping the team qualify for the NAIA National Tournament after accumulating a 22-11 record on the season. Stricklin led the team with 8.4 rebounds per game and added 13.4 points per contest. The senior shot 42.1% from the field and was second on the team with 68 assists on the year. Stricklin converted a team-high 69 three-pointers and averaged 36 minutes of playing time per game.
Stricklin has tallied a 4.0 GPA as she works toward a master’s degree in teaching — she previously recorded a 3.99 GPA during her undergraduate studies toward a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance.
The award marks Stricklin’s first career CoSIDA Academic All-American selection. Stricklin was previously named Academic All-District twice. She was the only player from the Cascade Collegiate Conference to earn a selection on this year's CoSIDA Academic All-America team.
